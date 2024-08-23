Hallmark Actress’ Mother Shares Heartbreaking Memory Following Daughter’s Death

Actress Shannen Doherty died in July 2024 following a lengthy battle with cancer. A month after her tragic death, Doherty’s mom, Rosa Doherty, shared a heartbreaking memory that she experienced when her daughter wanted to shave her head due to chemotherapy treatments.

“I was there with her, and she’s like, ‘OK, mom, I want you to cut my hair.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ Because at the time she was losing some hair, but she still had a full head of hair. And she said, ‘No, come with me,’ and she took me into the bathroom and she put her hair in a ponytail and she said, ‘Cut this ponytail off now,'” Rosa Doherty said on the August 14 episode of the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. This happened back in 2016.

“And I did cut the ponytail,” she added.

Shannen Doherty’s Mother Plans on Keeping the ‘Let’s Be Clear’ Podcast Going

Shannen Doherty announced her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast in November 2023.

“‘Let’s Be Clear’ promises to be a raw and candid exploration of Shannen’s personal journey covering everything from her TV and film credits to her stage four cancer battle, friendships, divorces and more. The podcast will also provide a platform for Shannen to share her life experience, the strength that carried her through difficult times, and her hopes and dreams for the future,” reads its description on iHeartRadio’s website.

Following Shannen Doherty’s death, her mom will continue on with the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, per her daughter’s wishes.

“I am now going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that’s what we discussed that she wanted me to do,” she said on the podcast, adding, “And, of course, I’m not her. I could never be her. I’m not as well spoken as she was,” she continued. “But, I’m here for all of you, and I hope you’re all here for me.”

As for why Rosa Doherty is moving forward with the podcast, she said that it’s a way for her daughter’s legacy to live on.

“This podcast meant so much to Shannen, because it allowed her to tell her story and tell her truth. And over the years, there’s been so many stories and untruths and things mixed up that it was just finally she said, ‘I wanna do this,'” she said.

“That was part of the reason for this podcast. And it meant so much to me because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her and needed. It helped her so much in everything that she was going through,” she continued.

Shannen Doherty’s Mom Released a Statement Following Her Daughter’s Death

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatment, sending her into remission by 2017. Three years later, the “Charmed” star went on “Good Morning America” to reveal that her cancer had returned and that it was stage IV.

From there, the actress learned that the cancer had metastasized to her bones — and to her brain.

“I have no idea how long I’m gonna be on the chemo for,” Shannen Doherty said on the June 24 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. Less than one month later, she died.

“She is my beautiful girl and my heart. Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative,” Rosa Doherty told People magazine.

