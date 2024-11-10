Doctor Shares Update on Hallmark Actress’ Mom as Concerns Grow

Hallmark actress Shannen Doherty’s mom, Rosa, is still grieving the unthinkable loss of her daughter. However, Rosa Doherty has been rather quiet lately, which has concerned fans. Thankfully, she’s doing okay.

“I see Rosa all the time. I take care of Rosa as well. And I know all of you are concerned about her too. Rosa is doing fine. She lives in Shannen’s house and she’s taking care of the dogs and doing all the things that she did before,” Doherty’s oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro said on the November 4 episode of the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

“She’s grieving, you know, it’s a long process,” Piro continued.

“She’s doing well and she, you know, she’s so dedicated to Shannen’s fans and to their memory of Shannen and they’re keeping Shannen’s memories alive and their loyalty to Shannen. And so I should express that to you, you know, on her behalf. She wanted me to express that, because it’s very meaningful to her and it’s a great sense of… sort of peacefulness and recognition, really. When you lose someone, to know they’re loved and recognized by so many people, it’s a great consolation,” he added.

Doherty died in July 2024 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Shannen Doherty’s Mom Released a Short Statement Following Her Daughter’s Death

Two days after Doherty’s death, her mom gave a short statement to People magazine.

“She is my beautiful girl and my heart. Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative,” Rosa Doherty told the outlet.

About three weeks later, Rosa Doherty released an episode of the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, letting fans know that she’d planned on keeping the podcast going.

“I am now going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that’s what we discussed that she wanted me to do,” she said on the August 14, 2024, episode, adding, “And, of course, I’m not her. I could never be her. I’m not as well spoken as she was,” she continued. “But, I’m here for all of you, and I hope you’re all here for me.”

Rosa Doherty said that she wanted her daughter’s legacy to live on through the podcast, which Shannen Doherty announced in November 2023.

“This podcast meant so much to Shannen, because it allowed her to tell her story and tell her truth. And over the years, there’s been so many stories and untruths and things mixed up that it was just finally she said, ‘I wanna do this,’” she said.

Rosa Doherty Said That a ‘Child Should Never Go Before a Parent’

On the September 9, 2024, episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Rosa Doherty shared some candid thoughts with her listeners.

“A parent should never go, you know, last longer than a child,” she said. “A child should never go before a parent, and it’s things we have no control of,” she added. Rosa Doherty explained that she was leaning on her faith to get her through.

In the same podcast, Shannen Doherty’s mom remembered some of the special moments that she got to share with her daughter before she died.

“She moved me into a room next to her, closer to her, and then eventually… one night she said, ‘Mom, will you come sleep with me,'” she recalled. “That was such a gift for me, that I had in those final weeks. It’s like I could lay there, I could hear her breathing, and I could feel her,” she added.

Shannen Doherty was 53 years old.

