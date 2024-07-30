Hallmark Star’s Emotional Note to Fiancee After ‘Painful’ TV Exit & Legal Fight

Actor Shawn Christian is standing up for his fiancee, Arianne Zucker, after her last appearance on “Days of Our Lives” aired on July 29. Zucker’s last day on the show came after she filed a lawsuit in February against Ken Corday, Corday Prods., and former director Albert Alarr alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination, Deadline reported.

In an Instagram post, Christian said he was proud of Zucker and how she was handling a “painful and perplexing process.”

“You will always have my undying love,” he wrote.

Christian portrayed Daniel Jonas on “Days of Our Lives.” He’s also known among Hallmark viewers for his leading role as Micah in the 2019 movie “Love in the Sun,” opposite Emeraude Toubia and Tom Maden, and his role as John Herring on “Ruby Herring Mysteries.”

Shawn Christian Said He Was ‘So Proud’ of Arianne Zucker’s ‘Grace & Dignity’

Christian wrote a long Instagram tribute to Zucker on the day that her last episode of “Days of Our Lives” aired. He alluded to her troubles with the soap opera when he wrote, “I am so proud of the grace and dignity with which you carry yourself through what is a painful and perplexing process.🤗 You will always have my undying love and support.”

He added: “Keep evolving Baby…everything is revealing the true character of the world within you and the world around you.”

Christian was effusive with his praise for Zucker and her talents as an actor.

“Your love of sharing stories and experiences that enrich peoples lives will forever resonate on and off screen,” he wrote. “Your care and compassion for people (and animals) is reflected by your actions, commitment and dedication for over 26 years on Days of our Lives.”

On May 22, Zucker announced on Instagram that she and Christian had picked their wedding date and their wedding destination. She didn’t specify what date they had chosen.

“So grateful to everyone who has helped us make this exploration an eye-opening awe-inspiring adventure!” she wrote.

The couple has been engaged since June 2021, TV Insider reported.

Arianne Zucker Said Standing Up for Herself Got Her ‘Pushed Out of My Longtime Career’

In February, Zucker alleged that standing up for herself “got me pushed out of my longtime career,” Deadline reported.

She filed a lawsuit against Corday, Corday Productions and Alarr, alleging sexual harassment.

“For quite some time I’ve seen my female coworkers sexually harassed, violated and degraded as women by Albert,” she said in a press conference. “I myself have also been degraded, violated and degraded. In March of 2023, several female employees were fired. There was complete dissolution of the all-female PR department. Female contracts were not renewed…”

Zucker’s lawsuit alleged that Alarr sexually harassed her during sex scenes on the show, Variety reported.

Zucker said that after she filed her complaints, her agents were given two notices that her pay was being lowered before her character was written off the show. Deadline reported that her character was then brought back after Alarr was let go, but she was treated differently until her contract was allowed to expire in January 2024.

Corday Prods. denied the allegations in a statement, Deadline reported, claiming that it offered to renew her contract and subsequently rejected her counteroffer.

Alarr was fired in August 2023 following allegations of misconduct, USA Today reported.

On July 29, when Zucker’s final episode on “Days of Our Lives” as Nicole aired, she posted a tribute to the show and a goodbye to her fans.

“From the bottom of my heart and beyond, I can’t thank you enough for loving to hate Nicole and for loving her again as she changed in life with all of you,” she wrote. “Thank you for being a part of my journey. This is an adventure that will live with me forever. Thank you for standing up for what is right. Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for acknowledging what this industry so easily takes advantage of. I will forever stand for you. I love you!”