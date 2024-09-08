Hallmark Actor Marries Co-Star & Sees ‘Stream of Angels’ Over Wedding

Hallmark star Shawn Christian married the love of his life, “Days of Our Lives” co-star Arianne Zucker. They celebrated in August with a rustic, beautiful Nevada wedding. Christian shared on Instagram that in one wedding photo, he could even see what looked like a “stream of angels” in the sky over the celebration.

Christian portrayed Daniel Jonas on “Days of Our Lives.” He’s also known among Hallmark viewers for his leading role as Micah in the 2019 movie “Love in the Sun,” opposite Emeraude Toubia and Tom Maden, and his role as John Herring on “Ruby Herring Mysteries.”

Shawn Christian Said He Could See Wings When Zooming in on the Photo

Christian shared a magical moment from his wedding to Zucker on Instagram.

“I see a ‘Stream of Angels’ over our wedding in this beautiful barn…Zooming in I see some even have wings….😇,” he wrote on Instagram when he shared a photo of their wedding venue and sparkling lights hovering in the sky above where they were married.

“Thank you to our dear friend who sent us this picture of the ‘Steam of Angles’ hovering over our Wild Wedding in the Beautiful Barn!” he wrote. “This one looks absolutely Divine. Knowing my Dad could be there in spirit only…gave me a deeper appreciation for this captures moment.”

They Asked Guests to Donate to a Wild Horse Charity Rather Than Giving Gifts

Christian shared on Instagram that the wedding was a night he will never forget.

“We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable time in my life! 💕” he wrote.

The couple also used their wedding as an opportunity to share their passion for preserving wild life, he shared in another post.

“We are proud to have the American Wild Horse Conservation involved as the CHARITABLE part of our celebration,” he wrote. “Our way of CELEBRATING comes with CONTRIBUTION to something far greater than ourselves. In lieu of gifts we have set up a way contribute to keeping our American horse wild!”

Zucker and Christian met on the “Days of Our Lives” set and started dating in 2013, People reported. They got engaged in 2022 on Lake Tahoe. They were married at Jacob’s Berry Farmer in Nevada and invited 100 family members and friends “for a sunset celebration.”

Christian’s best friend, Tony Yasik, officiated and was the best man. Zucker found her dress on Pinterest, she told People.

“Not big designer names,” she told people. “Less flash, more fun! I think when looking for a dress you have an idea in your mind that goes with the theme of your wedding and then bam, it pops up in your Pinterest page. I have never been about designers, just how the clothes feel when you wear them.”

Their first dance was choreographed by dance instructor Catherine Arens, People shared.

In a July Instagram post, Christian stood up for Zucker during a “painful and perplexing” process after her last episode on “Days of Our Lives” aired.

In February, Zucker alleged that standing up for herself “got me pushed out of my longtime career,” Deadline reported.

