‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Premiere Date & First Photos Revealed

A premiere date has finally been set for the new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie. And while there was concern from some fans that this new movie might premiere on Hallmark Drama, it’s actually going to air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Here’s everything we know about the new movie so far, including some early photos from filming.

The New Movie Premieres on Sunday, October 17

The new movie premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, October 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern, ET Online reported.

The synopsis reads:

As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.

The series stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson. The last movie, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar,” aired in 2018, according to IMDb. The franchise originally aired as a TV series for one season and then transitioned to being a series of movies.

The series was created by Martha Williamson and is about four postal workers who also act as detectives, tracking down the recipients of overdue, undeliverable mail.

Photos from the New Movie Have Been Revealed

Exclusive! See the First Pic as Signed, Sealed, Delivered Begins Filming Movie No. 11 https://t.co/lIeGxYmZgg pic.twitter.com/KqkhNZvqZZ — Parade Magazine (@ParadeMagazine) August 5, 2021

In addition to a premiere date and a synopsis, photos from the new movie have also been revealed. Parade shared one new official photo, which you can see here.

Meanwhile, Mabius shared a photo of the script on July 22, revealing that they were working on the movie. He wrote: “Um. Give y’all 3 guesses what I’m working on, right now?”

Booth has been sharing on Instagram how excited she is to be part of the movie, along with some set photos.

She shared this photo below of herself in costume on the first day of filming and wrote: “And just like that….she’s back!!!! Happy first day of shooting #POstables Keep your eyes out for fun posts from set and if you want something REALLY special, book with me on @cameo for a personal message from set!!!”

She also shared a photo with Lowe on set, writing: “The smile on my face says it all!! Back in my happy place working alongside @officialcrystallowe I love this beautiful woman!”

Lowe shared the same photo and wrote: “When you work with your best friend everyday it never feels like work. This woman @kristintbooth has been with me through thick and thin and continues to make me laugh everyday we are together. This morning we were laughing so hard we were hysterically crying.”

Booth revealed how great it is to work with Gregory Harrison, who portrays Joe O’Toole.

Mabius shared his own photo with Harrison.

And on August 4, he revealed a photo of himself dressed for the set on their first day back.

Along with his favorite shoes:

It sure is nice to be home… pic.twitter.com/c18QUNygfg — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) August 4, 2021

He’s also been very excited about the script, writing: “Truly one of the very best script read-throughs we’ve ever had. Too many tears to count.”

Just got home #POstables ! Truly one of the very best script read-throughs we’ve ever had. Too many tears to count. — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) August 4, 2021

Lowe revealed that support from fans has been incredible.

Omg!!!! I just picked this up. My heart ❤️ I love it thank you Jessica Bosse! #POstables can you help me find her Twitter handle! pic.twitter.com/zr2wOjI3MW — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) August 12, 2021

And in other news, Booth shared that POstables will have a chance to meet cast members for “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” in Atlanta, Georgia, September 17-19, about a month before the movie premieres.

