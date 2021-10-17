Where Was the New ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is finally premiering a new installment to the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” series of movies. “The Vows We Have Made” premieres Sunday, October 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson. Read on to learn all about the movie, where it was filmed, and see cast stories.

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made” was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb. Vancouver was one of the filming locations, Booth shared in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “As I pack up my hotel room and say goodbye to Shane once again, I don’t know if I will embody her again: maybe I will, maybe I won’t. What I do know is that I’m grateful for the past month and the gift of reconnecting with my SSD family. No idea what’s next but looking forward to the beginnings of whatever the universe has awaiting me.”

The last movie, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar,” aired in 2018, according to IMDb. The franchise originally aired as a TV series for one season and then transitioned to being a series of movies.

She shared that the production wasn’t without challenges, but the movie is magnificent.

She believes this is going to be the best of the movies yet.

She shared this next photo and asked, “I wonder why Shane is so aghast!!!??”

Booth shared that she really enjoyed participating in press days from her home.

And she shared that they took safety very seriously while filming.

Lowe shared a photo from the movie.

And she shared what really happens in hair and makeup with Booth.

They even had a swear jar on set.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes moment.

Mabius was one of the first to announce the new movie.

The entire cast is excited.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “As Shane and Oliver prepare to wed, the team helps an unwell boy reunite with a lost friend. A new employee may deliver the answer for Rita and Norman to start a family.”

Eric Mabius is Oliver. His other credits include “Welcome to Christmas,” “Chicago Fire” (Jack), “Amazing,” “Blue Bloods,” “Outcasts” (Julius), “Ugly Betty” (Daniel), “The L Word” (Tim), “Nature of the Beast,” “Eyes” (Jeff), “A Christmas Wedding,” “The OC” (Dean), “Party of Five,” and more.

Kristin Booth is Shane. Her credits include “Workin’ Moms” (Cheryl), “The Wrong Wedding Planner,” “Abducted on Air,” “Hudson & Rex,” “12 Monkeys,” “The Kennedys After Camelot” (Ethel Kennedy), “Orphan Black” (Bonnie Johanssen), “Holidaze,” “Producing Parker” (Parker), “The Kennedys” (Ethel), “MVP” (Connie), “The Company” (Adelle), “Show Me Yours” (Olivia), “The Newsroom” (Nora), “ReGenesis” (Daisy), “Paradise Falls” (Trudy), “Daring & Grace” (Tracy Grace), and more.

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe is Rita. Her credits include “The Wrong Wedding Planner,” “Nina’s World,” “Christmas at Holly Lodge,” “Wonder,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “Hearts of Christmas,” “Republic of Doyle,” “Primeval: New World” (Toby), “A Little Bit Zombie,” “Smallville” (Vala), “The Boy Next Door,” “That One Night,” “Good Luck Chuck,” “Going the Distance,” “Much Ado About Whatever,” “Da Vinci’s Inquest” (Sylvia), “Cold Squad,” and more.

Geoff Gustafson is Norman. His credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “The Neighbor in the Window,” “Write Before Christmas,” “A Summer Romance,” “Take Two,” “Rogue,” “Once Upon a Time” (Stealthy), “Bates Motel,” “Primeval: New World” (Kenneth), “Finding Mrs. Claus,” “Gotta Grudge?” (Donny), “2012,” “About a Girl,” and more.

Also starring are:

Gregory Harrison (Joe O’Toole)

Sherry Miller (Sharon)

Samantha Cole (Robin)

Rhiannon Fish (Charley)

Zak Santiago (Ramon)

Samson Peake -Ondego (Owen age 7)

Jude Wilson (Owen age 15)

Jill Morrison (Hazel)

Kurt Evans (Theo)

Justin Lacey (Tom)

Shiraine Haas (Dr. Gwen Nichols)

Conor Wylie (Nurse 1)

Jeff Cooper (Clerk)

Lee Tichon (Firefighter A)

Jarett John (Firefighter B)

Emily Delaney (Firefighter C)

Erin Aubrey (Firefighter D)

Rowen Khan (Phoenix Fink)

Linden Banks (Minister)

Kurt Evans (Captain)

