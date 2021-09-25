This ‘Smallville’ Actor Is Starring in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

A lead actor from “Smallville” is going to be starring in an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie. Erica Durance has revealed that she’ll be part of a Hallmark movie that’s premiering in November.

Durance Is Starring Alongside Brennan Elliott & Alison Sweeney

Durance is starring in “Open By Christmas” alongside Brennan Elliott and Alison Sweeney. The movie’s working title was “Christmas Be Mine.”

In a press statement, Crown Media revealed that the movie will premiere on November 5 on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.”

Durance shared a photo of her dressed in flannel while filming the movie, and joked about how even though she looked like she was on the “Smallville” set, she wasn’t.

A fan replied, “Clark Kent shirt.”

John Glover, who starred on “Smallville” with her, wrote: “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another fan wrote: “Best Lois ever❤️.”

Another person wrote, “Erica and Tom need to do a Hallmark movie I think it would be very successful.”

Durance has shared a few different selfies while filming. She revealed that she wears plaid in quite a few scenes and that she’s “loving this film.”

Her first day of filming was September 3.

She also wore plaid for a late-night shoot.

She wrote, “Another plaid number😂 Late night shoot. Hair magic @ashleydesouza

Makeup love @brittany.film.mua thank heaven for the ladies #openbychristmas #Hallmark.”

Durance’s movie and TV credits include

The Movie Premieres November 5

Sweeney also shared an update about the movie, writing that she was thrilled to film with her friend, Durance.

She wrote: “I’m so excited to celebrate with all of you my Christmas movie update – Open By Christmas is premiering on @hallmarkchannel Friday November 5th. It’s been such fun to work with @brennanelliott2 – he’s fabulous! – & also my new friend, the gorgeous & talented @durance.erica ! We’re still on set filming… I’m so looking forward to seeing it all put together. 🎄❤️🎄”

Durance replied, “So much fun❤️.”

Durance wrapped her filming before Sweeney and Elliott.

Erica Durance has wrapped her role in Hallmark’s OPEN BY CHRISTMAS, which stars Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott. “Trailer life, wrapped today. So much fun,” she wrote 📸 https://t.co/CSGfGjSVYI pic.twitter.com/dJVlND4S3U — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

Sweeney recently starred in a new installment of “Murder She Baked,” which has now been renamed “A Hannah Swenson Mystery.” In an interview with TV Goodness, she revealed that the movie was rebranded because different people are involved this time around, including different executives.

Sweeney also revealed that despite being in Vancouver filming different movies, she was able to celebrate her birthday with Barbara Niven and Cameron Mathison.

On Twitter in August, Elliott revealed that he would be starring in a Christmas movie this year with a “special lady who I’ve never worked with before.” Fans later learned that he was talking about Sweeney.

