Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Snowkissed’ Filmed? See the Stunning Locations

Snowkissed is Hallmark’s newest 2021 movie, premiering on January 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie features some breathtakingly beautiful locations that will no doubt leave viewers wondering just where the movie was filmed. The movie was filmed in Canada, including some beautiful scenes in Banff. A gorgeous Manitoba bed and breakfast also recreated many Banff locations for additional movie scenes.

Jen Lilley stars as Kate in the movie, and Chris McNally stars as Noah.

Many ‘Snowkissed’ Scenes Were Filmed in Banff, Including a Gondola Scene

Snowkissed was filmed in Banff, Alberta, Canada, according to Hallmark’s on-location video about the movie.

Amy Groening, who also stars in the movie, shared this photo taken with Rodrigo Beilfuss in Banff, Alberta, during filming.

One of the scenes is filmed at the Banff Gondola, as Beilfuss shared in the photo below. The Banff Gondola is a popular tourist location in the Rocky Mountains with scenic views at the summit of Sulphur Mountain.

McNally told AfterBuzzTV about the gondola scene: “The weather really worked out for us that particular day when we are going up the gondola. It was really cloudy when we rolled in and then we were doing a scene later on that day, we’re supposed to go, ‘Wow look at this view. Isn’t this amazing?’ … And you couldn’t see 100 feet in front of you. But luckily the sky opened up and it was a gorgeous blue day.”

He said that shooting in the Rockies was a much-needed highlight of the year for him.

The movie started filming on November 23, just two days before Banff announced a State of Emergency because of COVID-19 on November 25. Filming was strictly regulated within the town boundaries. The Town of Banff’s website currently notes that in order to film within the town boundaries, you must obtain a special film permit due to COVID safety regulations. However, many popular locations are actually outside the town boundaries, such as the Banff Gondola, the Cave and Basin, and Norquay Meadow.

Banff is absolutely stunning. Lilley told AfterBuzzTV that this was her first time in Banff, but McNally said he’d been before and was happy to return.

Lilley told AfterBuzzTV that she had to work pretty hard to soundproof her hotel room for ADR.

“Putting it together I was sweating,” she said. “I hate working out… But it was an adventure in my own room. I was literally moving things around as if my children’s lives depended on it because I did not want to be the reason that this movie has any issues. The ADR was really amazing. It turned out very well in my hotel bathroom while quarantining.”

Pineridge Hollow Also Recreated Many Banff Scenes

Part of the movie was also filmed in Winnipeg and surrounding areas in late November through early December, according to a Facebook casting call. The call notes that they were looking for background actors for November 23-27, November 30-December 4, and December 6-7 in Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

The casting call noted: “Also anyone applying must be willing to do a daily screening before coming to set and agree to follow the safety measures set forth by the province and production. You will be required to wear your mask the whole time except when in front of camera.”

Pineridge Hollow in Manitoba was a major filming location, along with the owner’s home and her daughter’s home, according to the Pineridge Hollow website. Pineridge Hollow is just outside Bird’s Hill Provincial Park in Manitoba, and it’s a beautiful carriage house B&B, restaurant, and shop that sits on six acres. It’s a popular event venue.

They noted that it was much easier to help Hallmark with filming since the B&B’s doors had to be closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The site shared: “With a full furniture showroom and gift shop at our fingertips, Pineridge Hollow worked alongside the set designers to replicate the feeling of Alberta’s infamous resort town. Pineridge Hollow and the family homes were transformed into everything from a Bed & Breakfast to the Banff Public Market.”

Their restaurant was used for a restaurant scene where the actors eat the town’s famous “Smashburger.”

The restaurant’s second floor doubled as a bedroom at a ski resort. The furniture showroom was turned into a florist, cheese shop, and wine shop. Owner Jan’s home was turned into the Beachwood Bed & Breakfast where Lilley’s character stayed. Her daughter Katrina’s home housed a scene involving a writer’s desk. Pineridge Hollow’s website shares many photos of where the scenes took place and what furniture was used here.

Pineridge Hollow’s Oak Knoll Farm was another filming location.

‘Winter Getaway,’ Last Weekend’s New Hallmark Movie, Was Also Filmed in Banff

Last weekend’s new Hallmark movie, Winter Getaway, was also filmed partly in Banff. Brooks Darnell told After Buzz TV that filming in Banff was the icing on the cake. Getting to their filming location required an hour’s trip from Calgary and then 45 minutes up a mountain.

The Banff Gondola was also used for filming Winter Getaway, Atlas of Wonders reported, which included a scene at the Sky Bistro on Sulphur Mountain.