Stars Mourn Shocking Death of Beloved Colleague: ‘She Was Magic’

The death of a fellow entertainer last week has left many Hallmark and soap opera actors stunned and heartbroken. Sonya Eddy had nearly 150 acting credits and three decades of performing under her belt, and she was known as an incredible singer,singer,singer, too. On December 19, Eddy died at the age of 55. Known by many of her fans for her role as Ephiphany Johnson on “General Hospital,” the news of her death sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment community.

Several Hallmark Stars Shared Their Heartbreak Over Eddy’s Death

Shortly after Eddy’s sudden death was revealed, colleagues flooded social media with memories and tributes. The “General Hospital” Instagram page shared a Nurses’ Ball performance Eddy had done, and Hallmark star Cameron Mathison commented with a string of praying hands emojis.

Hallmark and Great American Family star Jen Lilley shared a touching post about Eddy on her Instagram page too. She posted a video clip of the two women working together on “General Hospital,” and admitted they would “lose it in uproarious laughter” if they made the mistake of looking one another in the eye. Lilley portrayed the character of Maxie Jones from 2011 to 2012. Fellow Hallmark actor Nikki DeLoach commented on Lilley’s post by writing, “That is so heartbreaking. I’m so sorry.”

Eddy’s Former ‘General Hospital’ Co-Stars Were Devastated

If only we didn't have to suffer the tragic loss of the most lovely people in our lives. Rest in peace sweet Sonya. #SonyaEddyRIP #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/Ivglnb13IF — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) December 21, 2022

“General Hospital” star Kristina Wagner, who also appeared on “When Calls the Heart” with her ex-husband Jack Wagner, shared a touching note and photo on her Twitter page honoring Eddy. “If only we didn’t have to suffer the tragic loss of the most lovely people in our lives. Rest in peace sweet Sonya,” Wagner wrote. Many fans know she also lost her son, Harrison, in June as well.

Fan-favorite Hallmark star Ryan Paevey, who also used to have a role on “General Hospital,” noted his heartbreak on Twitter. “Crushed to learn of the passing of @TheRealSonyaEd… she was one of the good ones.” Paevey added, “We got along instantly and easily, and she always had a smile and a joke and a hug. I have missed her since we all scattered to the winds… and I will miss her more now. Rest now, love,” he continued.

“General Hospital” star Risa Dorken shared her heartbreak in an Instagram post as well. As soap viewers know, Dorken and Eddy worked together frequently, as both of their characters were nurses. “My friend, my mentor. She was family, she was magic,” Dorken wrote. The soap star continued, “She scooped me up under her wing and guided me over the years… She was a real friend to everyone.”

Quite a few “General Hospital” stars shared their condolences and memories on the show’s Instagram post about Eddy’s death.

“She truly was a beacon of light, was always positive and a fun person to be around. I will miss my conversations with her,” wrote Ingo Rademacher, who portrayed Jasper “Jax” Jacks. “General Hospital” stars Eden McCoy, Chad Duell, Cassandra James, Briana Lane, and Kelly Thiebaud added comments as well.

One Former Colleague Saw Eddy As a ‘Kindred Spirit’

Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan, shared a photo of him with Eddy and added a lengthy caption in an Instagram post. “I cherished our on screen relationship but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits. There was not a time we did not laugh. Sonya always made me laugh and she would never let me pass without a big hug,” the former “General Hospital” star wrote.

Michael Fairman TV shared a number of other tributes Eddy’s “General Hospital” co-stars shared on social media, several of which came from former cast members or actors whose characters rarely interact with Eddy’s. The message was clear, anybody who knew Eddy adored her and was devastated to learn of her death. According to TMZ, Eddy had a scheduled surgery on December 9, and she went home on December 11. However, she returned to the hospital on December 15 when she felt unwell, and doctors discovered an infection they could not resolve. She was placed on life support, and died on December 19.