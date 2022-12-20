‘General Hospital’ Star Dead at 55

A popular soap star has died, and a top Hallmark and Great American Family entertainer was one of the first to reveal the heartbreaking news. Sonya Eddy, who starred on “General Hospital” for years and did a Hallmark movie a number of years ago, died and Jen Lilley shared a touching tribute via Twitter upon learning the news.

Sonya Eddy’s Death Came As a Major Shock

Octavia Spencer revealed the news of Eddy’s death in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” she shared. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Soon after Spencer’s post, Lilley took to Twitter to share her heartbreak. “The sudden news of @TheRealSonyaEd passing hit me like a ton of bricks. I can’t stop crying. I loved that woman. In our #GH scenes, she always stared at my forehead and I stared at her lips because if we made eye contact, we’d lose it in uproarious laughter,” Lilley wrote.

As TMZ detailed, Eddy started her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital” in 2006. She appeared in nearly 550 episodes since first joining the soap opera, and appeared in numerous primetime shows as well. Eddy’s IMDb page reveals she started her decades-long acting career with an appearance on “The Drew Carey” show in 1995. In 2005, she starred in the Hallmark project “The Reading Room” alongside James Earl Jones and Joanna Cassidy.