Where Was ‘Spring Breakthrough’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new Mahogany presentation, “Spring Breakthrough,” premieres on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Keesha Sharp, Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown, and Akono Dixon. Read on to learn all about the movie, including where it was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Spring Breakthrough’ Was Filmed in Alabama

According to Spring Hill College, some scenes from “Spring Breakthrough” were filmed on campus, along with some other locations in Mobile, Alabama. Filming took place in a few different areas, including Yenni Hall, an area near Fairways Apartments, and the courtyard of the Lucey Administration Building. The movie also filmed scenes off campus, including at Mobile International Airport and on the Gulf Shores.

According to the Spring Hill College, the college’s president, Mary H. Van Brunt, loves Hallmark movies and was thrilled to make a cameo appearance during a proposal scene. The Mobile International Airport is located in the Brookley neighborhood of Mobile, and sections of Gulf Shores are also a part of the city.

Another recent Hallmark movie, “Nashville Legacy,” also was filmed in Alabama.

In an exclusive interview with The Knockturnal, Dixon talks about the movie, including what it was like to work with his co-stars.

“Keesha Sharp is by far the sweetest and most professional human being I’ve worked with thus far,” Dixon said. “She is so giving and is filled with so much knowledge and experience! She’s also super open to just ‘trying things’ when filming a scene… Demetruis is just so cool and interesting and an extremely supportive fellow actor, he was really relaxing to work with. Rhyon has been in the business since she was a kid and has learned a great deal about the ins and outs of acting and the nuts and bolts within our industry, so it was really nice to soak up so much knowledge from her.”

He also posted about this interview on his Instagram account.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Monica Rollins (Sharp) is a single mother who excitedly waits for her daughter, Vivian (Brown), to come home for spring break, which is their annual tradition. Days before, after years of tireless dedication to her job, Monica is unceremoniously fired. To make matters worse, Monica is dealt a second blow when Vivian announces her surprise engagement to Shawn (Dixon), someone Monica didn’t even know existed. She travels to The Gulf Shores for the engagement celebration, secretly determined to put an end to it, believing Vivian is much too young to be married. En route, she meets Clark Randall (Grosse) at the airport, who also happens to be Shawn’s godfather, and an unexpected flirtation ignites. Monica and Clark spar about what she perceives is his juvenile attitude but as they learn more about each other, Monica begins to have a change of heart and just may find that she’s ready to open herself up to love once again.

Keesha Sharp (Monica) is an actress, writer, and director, according to her bio. Her roles include “Power Book II: Ghost,” Trish Murtaugh in the series “Lethal Weapon” for Fox (53 episodes), “A Christmas Surprise,” “Empire” (seven episodes), “Marshall,” “American Crime Story,” and more.

Demetrius Grosse (Clark) recently filmed the ABC pilots “Avalon” and “Insight,” his bio notes. He also filmed the Netflix anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities” with Guillermo Del Toro and the film “Boon” with Neal McDonough. AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” also featured him as a recurring character. Other credits include “Rampage,” “Straight Outta Compton,” and “13 Hours.” He was also a series regular on the NBC show “Game of Silence,” along with starring in 13 episodes of “Justified” on FX, and serving as a series regular on “Banshee” on Cinemax.

Rhyon Nicole Brown (Vivian) studied film production at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, according to her bio. In 2019, she released her debut EP “Pretty Girl,” with producer Harmony Samuels. Her many credits include starring as Michel’le in Lifetime’s “Surviving Compton,” the hip-hop anthology “Tales,” “Lincoln Heights” on ABC Family, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” “Empire” (as Maya), “Rolling Into Christmas” on BET, “Our Kind of People” on Fox, “A Christmas Stray” on OWN, and more.

Akono Dixon (Shawn) is well known for his work on “All American,” which airs on both Netflix and The CW, according to his bio. Originally, his character was only supposed to appear in one episode as a guest star, but he was so popular that he only recently finished the storyline for his character in the third and last season of the show. His first role was a supporting part opposite Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite is My Name,” and he’s been working regularly ever since, including a role on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Also starring in the movie:

Shane Willis

Charlie Q. Smith

Topher Fredd

Ginger Cressman

Alfred E. Rutherford

Arlene Baluyut

Sarah S. Fisher

Brooklyn Majors

Laticia A King

Aria Celeste Castillo

Bobby George

Aubree Majors

Isaiah Evans

Pearl Star Ash

