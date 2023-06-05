Hallmark Fans React to Star’s Pride Month Post

June is Pride Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but one Hallmark Channel star is catching some heat over her Pride Month posts.

Actress Jodie Sweetin has posted a couple of things to Instagram since the beginning of June that some of her fans are not happy about. Here’s what they are saying:

‘Why Glorify’ the LGBTQ+ Community, Wrote One Instagram Commenter

Sweetin, who recently launched a new Hallmark mystery series “The Jane Mysteries,” posted a photo of herself at a Pride festival with a bunch of friends and simply captioned it, “#HappyPride.”

In the comments, several her fans criticized her for glorifying the LGBTQ+ community.

“If you want to normalize this, why glorify it?” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “Really shouldn’t take pride in what God calls a sin,” with a third adding, “The rainbow belongs to God. Not homosexuality.”

Several fans think she’s trying to “stay relevant” and “virtue signal,” with one writing, “Making sure to virtue signal, let everyone know you’re bowing to the leftist cult,” and another writing, “You’re the new Kathy Griffin trying anything to stay relevant.”

One user simply wrote, “Disgusting.”

Several Fans Think Sweetin Should Take Candace Cameron Bure to Pride

Sweetin and actress Candace Cameron Bure played on-screen sisters for “Full House” and its sequel series “Fuller House” for a combined total of 13 seasons of TV. But they clearly fall on opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, as Bure said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the reason she left the Hallmark Channel family to start working exclusive with Great American Family is because they are putting faith and “traditional marriage” first.

“We’re really here to spread joy and to spread love and happy, good feelings,” Bure said of GAC’s mission for their films, adding, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core” of its holiday movies.

Many fans and several celebrities called Bure out for her comments and she later released a statement that said in part, “I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

In the comments on Sweetin’s Pride Fest Instagram post, several fans made comments about Sweetin’s on-screen sister’s views on homosexuality.

“You should take your on screen sister to 1 of these so she can see they are just regular people living life & loving like the rest of us. @jodiesweetin & @candacecbure 🌈🌈🌈🌈,” wrote one fan.

A second fan wrote, “Candace is currently writing up a post on how she ‘loves everyone no matter what’ while projecting her religion onto others.”

Several fans made comments along the lines of don’t let Bure see this post, to which one poster wrote, “Candace unfollowed her long ago.”

On Sweetin’s first Pride Month post, she actually turned off the comments because she was “not about to let any trolls dim my MF shine.”

On that post, Sweetin expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ community, writing:

May you be free, May you be love of EVERY kind, and may you remember that you are a f***ing gorgeous, unique and DIVINE badass who can do ANYTHING! Yep… you. I’m definitely talking to YOU. 🏳️‍🌈 or not… you’re f***ing amazing… but for this month, let’s rejoice in our 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ community And most IMPORTANT:

#pridewasariot🏳️‍🌈

#pridewasstartedbytranswomenofcolor

#queerhistorymatters Love you all.

Sweetin has starred in several movies for Hallmark over the years, including “Finding Santa,” “Entertaining Christas,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” “Merry & Bright” and “A Cozy Christmas Inn.” The Jane Mysteries is her first venture into the Hallmark Mysteries genre. In the first installment, “Inheritance Lost,” Sweetin plays a singer janed Jane DaSilva who “inherits the family foundation which is a non-profit detective agency that helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. Jane’s Aunt Sadie and Detective John Cameron act as her mentors as she takes on her first case surrounding a mother’s untimely death years before,” according to the Hallmark press release.