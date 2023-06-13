Hallmark Stars Reveal They’re Dating After Meeting on the Set of New Movie

In what might very well qualify for its own Hallmark movie, two Hallmark stars recently revealed that they’re dating after meeting on the set of a new Hallmark movie. Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar are an item after portraying characters who were falling in love.

They Met While Filming the Christmas in July Movie, ‘A Royal Christmas Crush’

Cassidy, 36, and Huszar, 39, are dating after meeting on the set of Hallmark’s “A Royal Christmas Crush,” People reported. An unnamed source first confirmed the news to People, noting: “They’re very much in love and just got back from a European trip in which they joined her family in Portugal, then headed to Spain and France, before hitting Monaco for the Grand Prix.”

The People story included exclusive photos of the couple, whom the source said had also attended a luxury yacht event hosted by Italian music artists.

Cassidy spoke with People in 2021 after her divorce to ex-husband Matthew Rodgers was finalized nearly a year after they had filed. They filed for divorce 18 months after their December 2018 wedding. She told People that the pandemic lockdown gave her a much-needed pause to heal after everything that had happened.

“I think if I’m supposed to meet someone, I’ll meet them naturally, organically,” she said before meeting Huszar.

When the news of their relationship came out, she posted a photo on Instagram with Huszar and wrote, “Welp, cats out of the bag… Happy Monday! 😂❤️😍.”

Fans flooded her with congratulations.

One fan replied, “🙊 You two look so stunning and pretty😻💖😻 Enjoy your cozy day Katie🌟😻🌟 Happy Monday to you too💙☀️💙 Love you😘🇨🇭💖💖💖💖.”

Another wrote, “😍😍😍😍 yayyy. Congrats Queen. I’m sooo happy for you. A real life fairytale is just the absolute cutest🥰🥰🥰.”

Another commented, “Awww you guys look sooo cute 😍 . Congrats Queen and Prince Charming @stephenhuszar You deserve ALL the happiness in world Queen. Happy Monday💚🖤.”

On June 1, she posted a photo with him tagged in Lisbon, Portugal, and wrote, “#PrinceCharming.”

On May 19, she shared a behind-the-scenes moment from filming their movie.

She also shared a picture on March 10 while they were filming.

Their Movie Premieres July 8

Huszar and Cassidy’s movie, “A Royal Christmas Crush,” premieres on Hallmark on July 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie will include scenes at the famed ice hotel, Hotel de Glace, featured in Hallmark’s previous two ice hotel movies, “Winter Castle” and “Baby It’s Cold Inside.”

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.”

Huszar recently starred in Hallmark’s “Love in Glacier National,” along with “Undercover Holiday,” “Chesapeake Shores,” and more. Huszar also recently starred on “The Jane Mysteries.”

Cassidy is known for playing Black Canary on “Arrow,” along wtih credits that include “When a Stranger Calls,” “Black Christmas,” “Supernatural,” “Taken,” “Melrose Place,” “Gossip Girl,” and more.

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’