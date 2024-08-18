‘Warrior’: Hallmark Stars Rally Around Hospitalized Kimberly Williams-Paisley

After revealing she’d just undergone major surgery after an arduous two-year health journey after losing her voice, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley has received an avalanche of love and support from her Hallmark Channel colleagues and other celebrities, including a surprise visit from her sister, fellow Hallmark star Ashley Williams.

Williams-Paisley, 52, shared a social media post on August 17, 2024, from her hospital bed, with photos that showed a surgical drain protruding from her neck and an extensive scar across her throat.

“I’ve been going through a thing,” Williams-Paisley wrote. “Almost two years ago I lost my voice on stage at my Alzheimer’s event in Nashville. It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back.”

Later in the post, Williams-Paisley admitted, “I haven’t wanted to share about this much until now because it felt too vulnerable. I took for granted my ability to ‘use my voice’ before—for my career, for a good cause, for a timely joke, for SELF-EXPRESSION, for a loud dinner party. Instead, I’ve been the quietest in the room. I’ve felt meek. New people I’ve met thought I was a shy or reserved person. I’ve felt trapped in my body.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Was Awake Throughout 3-Hour Surgery

Williams-Paisley explained in her post that lost her voice due to a damaged laryngeal nerve.

“I tried everything I could to heal it (so thank you but please don’t give me any tips!),” she wrote. “I was finally able to have surgery this week at @vanderbilthealth with expert surgeons, & it is sounding so much better!! I have a badass scar that’s smiling at me across my neck. (Swipe for the drawing my brother made on top of the image if you can handle it. 😂😳)”

A damaged laryngeal nerve is an “uncommon” condition and impacts the way the voice box functions, according to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, often resulting in hoarseness and difficulty speaking, swallowing and even breathing.

After trying to heal the injury without surgery, Williams-Paisley wrote, “I’ve been through shame & self-loathing, all kinds of training, breathing techniques, & braces & healing & laughing & crying & explaining. I’ve met many amazing helpers along the way who’ve become amazing friends & I’m feeling SO GRATEFUL.”

She also revealed that she was awake throughout the three-hour laryngoplasty surgery “to plump up my paralyzed vocal cord so it hits the other one (She’s so happy not to be doing all the work by herself anymore. She was EXHAUSTED).”

“I watched a lot of it on a video screen above my head as it happened,” she continued, “and all I can say is MODERN MEDICINE IS MIRACULOUS.”

Determined to find the good in her difficult journey, Williams-Paisley wrote that it’s allowed her to find “power in using my voice in new ways” and that living a quieter life has allowed her to do heal emotionally as well as physically.

“I’ve healed old emotional wounds,” she shared. “I’ve learned the strength & beauty of silence. I’ve become a serious meditator. I’m deadlifting over a hundred pounds. I’m taking better care of my body. I’m managing stress. I’m dissolving shame. I’m feeling more whole, empowered & joyful.”

Celebrity Friends Celebrate Kimberly Williams-Paisley for Bravely Sharing Her Journey

Among the celebrity support Williams-Paisley has received, she revealed in the comment section of her post that her famous sister and “Sister Swap” co-star Ashley Williams surprised her at the hospital.

Williams paid tribute to her big sister by writing, “I have witnessed first hand the daily strength of my sister through this journey and you all: WHAT. A SHOW. I am right in the front row, clapping and screaming with SO MUCH LOVE. BRAVO MY KIMMY.”

When Williams-Paisley replied, “@ashleywilliamsandcompany and then you came and surprised me yesterday you’re the absolute BEST,” her sister wrote back, “of course I did cuz sistersssssss”

Williams-Paisley also received an amusing comment from her country star husband, Brad Paisley, which received thousands of likes from fans when he wrote, “This will be a great new chapter. Also I will miss the silence.”

Among the many Hallmark stars who chimed in with support was Nikki DeLoach, who has helped Williams take over organizing the Dance Party to End Alzheimer’s over the last two years.

“Oh friend,” she wrote. “I love you so much. And I am so glad you shared. You have truly been through it and you never gave up on yourself. Your advocacy and fight to get to the source was so inspiring. Sending you infinite light love for complete healing. ❤️”

Multiple stars called Williams-Paisley a “warrior,” including Lacey Chabert, who wrote, “Thank you for sharing your journey. Wow, you are a warrior! Sending you so much love ❤️”

Bethany Joy Lenz added, “Wow, sending you love. This is huge. Those personal changes are inspiring. 💪🏽”

Sarah Drew exclaimed, “Wow wow wow! Thank you for sharing your strength and vulnerability with us. You are INCREDIBLE!”

Holly Robinson-Peete commented, “Sis!!! Sending you healing energy ❤️🙏🏽”

“You are beyond beautiful,” Brooke D’Orsay wrote, “in every sense of the word. So wonderful to hear you’re on the mend and stronger than ever 😍”

Cindy Busby wrote, “Thank you for sharing your experience so beautifully! Sending all the healing vibes 💖🙏✨”

Other stars who added to the outpouring of love for Williams-Paisley including “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough, HGTV star Jenny Marrs, actor Kevin Pollack, comedian Amy Schumer, and Hallmark alums Alexa PenaVega, Debbie Matenopoulos, Nancy Travis and Kristin Chenoweth.