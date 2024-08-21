Hallmark Alum Mourns Husband’s Death With Fans & Friends: ‘I Lost My Sweetheart’

Actress and philanthropist Marlo Thomas has been showered with love from famous friends and fans as she mourns the death of her husband, legendary talk show host Phil Donahue, who died at age 88 on August 18, 2024. The following day, 86-year-old Thomas, whose last movie was Hallmark Channel‘s “A Magical Christmas Village” in 2022, posted a social media message about losing her husband of 44 years and thanked the public for their kindness.

Donahue hosted “The Phil Donahue Show” beginning in 1969, a first-of-its-kind national talk show on which he interacted with his audience and allowed them to ask questions of his guests — something that had not been done before on TV, according to NBC News. Talk show hosts who came after him in the 80s, from Oprah Winfrey to Montel Williams, have credited him with inventing the format and paving the way for their success.

According to a statement from Donahue’s publicist, per CBS News, he died at home, following a long illness, “surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie.”

On August 19, Thomas began her post on social media by writing, “I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts.”

Marlo Thomas Says She’s Stepping Away From Social Media Community to Grieve

Sharing a throwback vacation photo of herself with Donahue that she called one of her favorites, Thomas said she “didn’t want to disappear” before showing her appreciation for the “love and support” she’d already received upon the news of her husband’s death.

“As a man who spent his career loving his audiences,” she wrote, “Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.”

“Until I return,” Thomas continued, “I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip.”

Fans left nearly 14,000 heartfelt condolence messages for Thomas on Facebook and over 8,000 on Instagram, including one who wrote, “Yours is a beautiful love story. Thank you for letting us who’ve adored and admired both of you and all the good you’ve brought into the world, share in your story. Rest in Peace, Phil. A genuinely good man.”

Holly Robinson Peete Among Celebrities Paying Tribute to Phil Donahue: ‘What a Legend’

Among the many celebrities who have paid tribute to Donahue after his death was longtime Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete, who fondly recalled being a guest on Thomas and Donahue’s 2021 “Double Date” podcast with her husband, former NFL player Rodney Peete.

“Rodney and I are heart broken to hear this news,” she wrote in her post. “One of the highlights of our marriage was meeting and double dating with Phil and Marlo. The stories!!! Truly one of the best couples we’ve ever met. What a legend Phil was. A pioneer! He will be so missed. Sending love and prayers to you @marlothomas and to your family 💔💔💔💔🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A life well lived!

Rest In Peace, Phil. 🕊️ #phildonahue”

Another Hallmark alum, Kathy Najimy, wrote, “Marlo my angel friend. Flying you so much love. As you know we adored Phil – authentic, interested, funny, smart, curious, feminist, handsome!”

The actress continued, “We first met when @mo_gaffney and I were on his show- he was everything! Our hearts overflowed watching him fall head over heels for YOU my Lebanese sister! Lighting candles, watching episodes, sharing stories / honoring his brilliance and sending you ALL our love. ❤️”

Winfrey also paid tribute, posting a black-and-white photo of herself with Donahue and wrote, “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously. He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil 🙏🏽🕊️”

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, issued a statement that said, in part, “Through his extraordinary career in television and through thousands of daily conversations, Phil Donahue steered the national discourse and spoke to our better angels. He will be sorely missed.”

At the time of publication, funeral arrangements for Donahue had not been announced.