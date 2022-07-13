Stars Tease Photos as ‘When Calls the Heart’ Nears Kickoff of Season 10 Filming

Although Hallmark just announced in June that “When Calls the Heart” is renewed for a 10th season, the series is going back into production sooner than you might think. In fact, filming begins at the end of the month.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Begins Filming July 25

Hollywood North Buzz revealed that “When Calls the Heart” will begin filming again on July 25. The final date of filming is November 16, 2022.

The series will be filming at the Jamestown set in Langley/Vancouver, where it films every year. The Jamestown movie set is part of MacInnes Farms, a fully functional, working farm.

The owners of the set have shared on social media that although the series is filmed there, the property is still private property and fans can’t do their own self-guided tours.

They wrote, in part, “While we do tours in the off season we can not accommodate tours during prep or filming of the show. There has never been self guided free walking tours of the property ever. All tours must be booked and with a guide.”

One tour may already be planned as part of the upcoming Hearties fan convention.

A Hearties reunion is taking place in Canada on September 23-24, series creator Brian Bird shared on social media. According to the Hearties Family Reunion website, the last reunion took place in October 2019 in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown.

Andrea Brooks Shared a Photo of Her Fitting for Season 10

Preparation for season 10 is already underway. Andrea Brooks shared a photo on Instagram of her fitting for the new season, along with photos of fittings for previous seasons.

Jaiven Natt, who plays Robert, shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “Robert is under construction… @WCTH_TV #season10 oh this is going to be good! Let’s GO.”

Canadian Hearties shared a fun behind-the-scenes video showing preparation for season 10 fittings.

When season 10 of the series was announced, ET Online also revealed that the show was getting a new showrunner.

John Tinker was the showrunner for the series in the most recent seasons. However, Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development at Crown Media Family Networks, told ET Online that Lindsay Sturman would be the showrunner for season 10. Tinker was not mentioned in the ET Online article.

According to IMDb, Sturman has served as a co-executive producer for “Supergirl,” “Nightflyers,” and “Teen Wolf.” She’s also worked in producing roles for “Battle Creek,” “Cult,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Harper’s Island,” “Bionic Woman,” and “Close to Home.”

Tinker previously shared some of his plans for season 10, including a time jump that would have the show resuming during Rosemary’s third trimester.

“I just love this tenth season coming up,” Tinker told fans during a YouTube interview. “You’re going to have babies and weddings and people in jail and sick people… They’re lined up, we’ve just got to knock them down … in a way that will be uplifting to people and have lots of fun… Will we see Rosemary’s pregnancy? Indeed you will… The time jump…will be the second trimester, but we’ll definitely catch her in the third trimester.”

It’s not known if Tinker’s plans are still in place or if changes have been made since he made the YouTube interview.

