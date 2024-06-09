Real Life Hallmark Couple ‘Absolutely’ Talking Marriage After Year Together (Exclusive)

One year after falling in love on the set of the Hallmark Channel movie “My Royal Christmas Crush,” Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy’s romance is still going strong. So strong, in fact, that there may be wedding bells in their near future.

In May 2024, Cassidy, 37, admitted to Us Weekly that she was “open” to marrying Huszar, much to her surprise, given that she didn’t think she’d ever marry again. According to People, Cassidy married Matthew Rodgers in December 2017, but they split in early 2020, finalizing their divorce a year later.

The possibility of walking down the aisle with Huszar, 40, is “a conversation I’ve had with myself that I don’t think I expected to have with myself,” she told Us Weekly, adding that Huszar is “amazing.”

“If that tells you anything at all,” Cassidy continued, “I think I’m certainly more open to something, whether it be now or in the near future with this person, but I certainly didn’t ever think that I could say that again.”

When Heavy asked Huszar if he knew about Cassidy’s statement, he laughed and said, “Funny you say that — she just showed this article to me yesterday, I think. I was like, ‘Wow! Things are heating up!’ It’s amazing when you say when you say something, especially when you’re on a red carpet event, how quickly it’s picked up!”

Pressed on whether he, too, is open to marriage, Huszar told Heavy, “I am open to a lot of things. Yeah, absolutely. So, yeah. Certainly, certainly that’s in the cards. Absolutely.”

Stephen Huszar Says He’s Happy to Be Among Hallmark’s Real-Life Couples

Huszar and Cassidy didn’t know each other when they began filming “A Royal Christmas Crush,” but within a week of working together, there were sparks flying.

“I remember there’s this one scene in the barn where I literally am looking at him, and that was the moment for me,” she told Us Weekly in June 2023. “I’m not kidding you. I’m, like, leaning on the table and he’s saying his lines and I just like, I think I like almost fell over.”

“It just happened, it’s sort of hard to explain,” Huszar said in an extended video of their interview with Us. “I just think the more we got to know each other, we realized we’re basically the same person, just in different skin. Which was odd. I’ve never met someone that’s so similar in ways that I am. It’s been quite a journey.”

A year later, their relationship continues to flourish, making them the latest pair of real-life Hallmark couples to have romance bloom off-screen. Others who’ve appeared together in Hallmark movies and series include Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, Brant and Kimberly Daugherty, Kat Barrell and Ray Galletti, and Alvina August and Marco Grazzini.

“There’s there’s a few of us now,” Huszar told Heavy. “Yeah, it’s pretty cool. Maybe we should just all go out!”

Stephen Huszar & Katie Cassidy Prioritize Spending Time Together & Would Love to Co-Star in Another Movie

One of the things Huszar and Cassidy immediately bonded over is their shared love of travel. As soon as they finished filming “A Royal Christmas Crush,” they explored the world together, traveling to multiple destinations including Portugal, New Zealand, and Australia.

Huszar, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Vancouver, told Heavy that travel remains a priority for them. When one of them is filming in a far-off location, he said they’ll often travel to see each other.

“I think with any relationship it’s work, you need to be there for each other, support each other,” he said. “Whenever one of us is shooting elsewhere, we go and visit and support each other that way.”

“It’s a wonderful experience,” he continued. “Often, we’ll visit maybe towards the end of a production and then we can spend some time in that city and explore a little bit — turn it into a little bit of a holiday after, when things are winding down.”

Huszar has been busy filming a variety of projects in 2024, from shooting three more movies in the “The Jane Mysteries” franchise with Jodie Sweetin to filming a “psychological thriller” in Mexico City. His latest Hallmark rom-com, “Everything Puppies,” premiered in May. But he’d love to add a new project with Cassidy to his schedule.

When Heavy asked whether he’s hoping to work on another project with Cassidy, Huszar replied, “Are you kidding? That’d be fantastic. Yeah, I mean, traveling together, shooting together would be great. It makes it all easier!”

Huszar also told Soaps that he and Cassidy would “love” to film a sequel to “A Royal Christmas Crush.”

“Hallmark has their own ideas for things, but it certainly helps when, obviously, actors are pushing for something together and we have been,” he told the outlet. “There are some other projects that we’re looking at doing together in the near future, so maybe that could be one of them. We’ll see.”