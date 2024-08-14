Huge Hallmark+ Launch to Feature Talk Show, New Mysteries & 2 Series

Hallmark Media will pull out all the stops to launch its new and improved streaming service, Hallmark+, on September 10, 2024. The company unveiled its inaugural programming slate on August 14, per Deadline, revealing that Hallmark+ will kick off with six new movies — including three new installments of the “Jane Mysteries” franchise, two new series, and even a mini talk show starring actress and former “The Talk” host Tamera Mowry-Housley.

As announced in July, Hallmark’s existing movie streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now (HMN), will morph into Hallmark+ with a wide array of exclusive new programming. Per press materials, subscribers will pay $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for the new service. Current Hallmark Movies Now pricing is $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tamera Mowry-Housley to Host ‘VIP Movie Pass’ on Hallmark+

Mowry-Housley, who has starred in multiple Hallmark movies and co-hosted the syndicated daytime talk show “The Talk” from 2013 to 2020, per People, will be at the helm of a new interview series on Hallmark+ beginning in September, according to Deadline.

On “VIP Movie Pass,” Mowry-Housley will interview and participate in “fun activities, trivia and games” with the stars of 10 popular Hallmark movies, all released over the last two years: “Blind Date Book Club,” “Branching Out,” “The Wedding Veil” trilogy, “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows,” “The Professional Bridesmaid,” Mowry-Housley’s own “Girlfriendship,” “Notes of Autumn,” “Haul Out the Holly,” “My Christmas Family Tree” and “The Gift of Peace.”

In early June, Mowry-Housley teased the secret project when she posted behind-the-scenes photos in her Instagram Stories, including one of her sitting on a couch, taking a selfie with “Blind Date Book Club” co-stars Erin Krakow and Robert Buckley.

Another photo she shared showed her on a production monitor standing next to “Curious Caterer” star Nikki DeLoach behind a kitchen counter with Christmas decorations. It looked like they were about to dive into an activity, with wrapping paper, a large teddy bear and a bell on the counter.

After hosting the Gracie Awards in May, Mowry-Housley hinted at a new project in the works when she told Gold Derby, “I’ve missed hosting.”

“I mean, I was a talk show host for seven years,” she continued. “I took a break to be with my family and to just dive back into acting because I missed my first love. But then I told my agents, I was like, ‘You know, I’m open to start back up again.’ So then when I got the call (for the Gracies), I was like, ‘I guess this is it, this is the beginning of some new things brewing!'”

Hallmark has not said how long each installment of “VIP Movie Pass” will be or if there are plans to keep adding new episodes beyond September’s launch.

September Movie Premieres on Hallmark+ Include 3 New ‘Jane Mysteries’

As previously announced, Hallmark+ will premiere a trio of “Love on the Danube” movies as part of its launch. According to Variety, the first of the three “Love on the Danube” romances — “Love on the Danube: Love Song” starring Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown — will be available on launch day, September 10. Then on September 19, “Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway” will premiere with Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte, and on September 26, Sarah Powers and Brendan Penny’s “Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars” will become available.

But in its August 14 launch unveiling, Hallmark Media announced that three new installments of the “Jane Mysteries” starring Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar will also premiere in September. The duo’s first mystery together, “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,” premiered in May 2023.

Huszar told Heavy a year later, in May 2024, that they’d wrapped filming the three new movies and that he hopes more are on the way.

“There’s so much familiarity now with everybody (in the cast and crew), it’s a pleasure,” he told Heavy. “This story just keep getting better, and I think people will just connect more with our characters as we as we continue to shoot.”

According to Deadline, the first of the three new movies, “The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription,” will be available to stream on September 10. The following week, on September 19, “The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby” will premiere and on September 26, “The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose” will make its debut.

Hallmark+ Will Premiere 2 New Series on Launch Day

Rounding out the new programming that will be available to stream when Hallmark+ launches on September 10 will be two new original series.

“The Chicken Sisters,” an eight-episode scripted series based on the bestselling novel of the same name, will premiere on launch day starring Genevieve Angelson, Wendie Malick, Lea Thompson and Schuyler Fisk.

As they wrapped filming on July 30, Fisk posted on Instagram about how much she loved filming the series, writing, “what a true dream to work with and to know these incredible women ✨✨✨🙏🏼 ‘The Chicken Sisters’ will be ready for your eyeballs this September!! it’s funny and sweet and a really fun ride!”

She continued, “i know i’m biased but just trust me it is suuuuch a special & good show. i’ll be posting all the deets about when&where you can watch!!! but get yourselves ready to download and subscribe to the new Hallmark Plus app! i really do promise you it’ll be worth it!!”

Meanwhile, Lacey Chabert’s new unscripted series, “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” will also premiere on September 10, per Deadline.

Across 10 episodes, the reality show will follow Chabert, who’s starred in nearly 40 Hallmark movies, as she “surprises deserving kids, families and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime,” per Hallmark.

Beyond the September launch, other already-announced projects coming to Hallmark+ later in the year include several other unscripted series and “The Groomsmen” trilogy starring Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and BJ Britt.