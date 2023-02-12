Hallmark Star Sparkles During Super Bowl Weekend

Holly Robinson Peete has gone glam for Super Bowl weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. The Hallmark Channel star and Philadelphia native has been in town for lots of pre-game festivities alongside her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, chronicling her experiences and glamorous fashions for fans via social media.

Holly Robinson Peete Shares Designer Fashions for NFL Events

Robinson Peete, who last appeared in Hallmark’s December 2022 movie “Holiday Heritage,” is excited to cheer on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles as they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs, but she’s also spent the last few days attending glamorous pre-game events.

On February 9, 2023, she and her husband attended the ‘NFL Honors’ hosted by Kelly Clarkson and awarding the best players in the league. The Hallmark actress wore a black cocktail dress with sparkly gold fringe by one of her favorite designers, Pamella Roland. Robinson Peete posted a mirror selfie video of herself on Instagram, writing “I love my dress!!” and a clip of her dancing on the red carpet. She also tagged local makeup artist Angel Sanchez.

Robinson Peete wrote, “Feeling exxxtra sassy in my @pamellaroland dress tonight at #nflhonors with hubs @rodneypeete9 !”

Later that night, she attended Shaq Fun House, a music festival and carnival featuring talent including Diplo and Snoop Dogg, and posted video in her Stories from the wild night out.

The next day, February 10, Robinson Peete showed off another ensemble — a ruffly, caramel-colored wrap dress and black leather high-heeled boots, with makeup done by Kim Calo. She wore the outfit to the NFL Wives Association’s sold-out fashion show in Scottsdale, an annual fundraiser featuring the spouses of current and past NFL players walking the runway.

On Saturday, Robinson Peete posed with a large, symbolic check for $80,000 — the amount raised last year through the event for her and her husband’s HollyRod nonprofit, dedicated to “providing compassionate care to those living with autism and Parkinson’s disease.”

That night, she posted a photo in her Instagram Stories of five diamond-encrusted Lagos bracelets, worth at least $10,000, on her wrist. She wrote, “PJs on but don’t wanna take my @lagos_jewelry off.”

Robinson Peete also posted pics in her Stories from the luxurious Phoenician Resort, including one of her and her husband lounging outside in their sunglasses and her holding a fruity drink. “Desert vibes,” she wrote.

Holly Robinson Peete is Attending 2 Historic Sports Events in One Week

In addition to having fun with fashion, Robinson Peete is capping off a very sports-focused week by attending Super Bowl LVII. She told KTLA that days before, on February 7, she also got to attend the Lakers basketball game during which LeBron James made history, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by beating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record, which he held for 39 years, per CNN.

“Okay, name dropping — I did go with Magic Johnson,” Robinson Peete told the KTLA morning crew. “He’s awesome, but to watch it with him and see his commentary was just amazing.”

“There is no better person to watch an NBA game with than Irving because he’s so passionate,” she continued, calling Magic Johnson by his given name. If you mess up, he’ll talk about you. If you crush it, he’ll talk about you. He’s just the best and I’m so thankful he gave us the opportunity to see that.”

She also told KTLA that attending the Super Bowl this year holds special meaning, since the Eagles are playing.

“I’m from Philly, my husband played for the Eagles,” she said, adding that the fans there are “hardcore.”

She recalled, “I sang the national anthem once and they were just sitting there with a piece of cheesesteak ready to throw! I was not bad enough for them to throw that. They wanted to boo me but they didn’t.”

The matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs is historic in that it marks the first time in NFL history that two Black quarterbacks are facing each other in the Super Bowl, according to the New York Times, which reported that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted those who came before him during a press event last week.

“The people that came before me, not just Shack Harris and Doug Williams, but the quarterbacks that battled and didn’t get their chances, they set the platform for me,” Mahomes said. “I know that it took a lot of evolution. It took a lot of people that came before me to be in this position.”

On February 3, however, Robinson Peete took issue with an image tweeted by the NFL to honor the historic event. Its image featured six Black quarterbacks including Mahomes and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, but left out others including her husband.

She tweeted, “There haven’t been that many black quarterbacks that they ALL couldn’t have been included in this montage. Where’s Cam, Daunté, Steve McNair, Kap, and my QB Rodney … It’s #BHM.”

There haven’t been that many black quarterbacks that they ALL couldn’t have been included in this montage. Where’s Cam, Daunté, Steve McNair, Kap, and my QB Rodney 💗??🤝🏾 It’s #BHM 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) February 5, 2023

Robinson Peete was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl in 2018 when the Eagles won. On February 11, she posted video from some of the festivities, including her getting on stage with Prince’s former drummer Sheila E, and footage of her cheering right after the victory.

She wrote, “Let’s run it all BACK tomorrow!!”