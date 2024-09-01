Hallmark Star Marries in Surprise Wedding: ‘Quiet & Small’

Surprise! Hallmark Channel actress Eliza Hayes Mayer, who’s appeared in multiple Hallmark films since 2021 including the hit “Haul Out the Holly” movies, revealed via Instagram on August 30, 2024, that she’s been keeping a big secret. The star shared that two weeks prior, she got married in a “quiet and small” wedding attended by a handful of loved ones.

Fans and famous friends were shocked and thrilled by Maher’s post, which included multiple photos of her wearing a floral dress from Anthropologie Weddings while marrying her beau at Elysian Park in Los Angeles. Maher has only identified her new husband on social media by his first name, Kyle.

“In spite of the absence of our big, loving families and many friends (we had a few representatives from both sides), our golden hour union was quiet and small and ours,” Maher captioned her wedding post while away on her Hawaiian honeymoon. “Happiness, indeed.”

Revealing that the surprise wedding happened on August 17, Maher continued, “Unsolicited advice: 11/10 would recommend not planning a wedding if you don’t think it will bring you joy, and not wearing a traditional wedding gown if it’s not your vibe. Your own way is the right way. 4e.”

Eliza Hayes Maher Got Help From Fellow Hallmarkies at Her Unconventional Wedding

Maher, who played Lacey Chabert‘s best bud in the 2023 and 2024 “Haul Out The Holly” movies, shared a few details about her wedding that she called “acts of love & kindness that made the day extra special,” including having her sister officiate the outdoor ceremony.

The actress also said her friend, “Branching Out” actress Kaley McCormack, was on flower duty with help from another friend, prolific Hallmark director Clare Niederpruem, whose most recent movies for the network have included “Savoring Paris,” “An American in Austen,” and “A Pinch of Portugal,” per IMDb.

Maher, who made her screenwriting debut in February with Tubi’s “My Bloody Galentine,” even amusingly credited a stranger at the park in her post, writing, “special thanks to the DJ in Elysian Park who stopped blasting 90’s rap for exactly 7 minutes so that we could say our vows. Ever grateful, good sir.”

Though Maher has not shared many details about her husband, including any details of an engagement, she paid tribute to him for his birthday on December 31, posting multiple Instagram photos and a rare message about what he’s meant to her — especially after a tough year during which she lost her dad.

“In a year that seemed to take & then take some more, he was there,” she wrote of her future husband. “Unwavering and constant, he’s a million unexpected things wrapped in a handsome, tattooed package. He makes life sillier, he keeps me honest, he believes we can do anything, and now I believe we can, too.”

“He’s a stone cold weirdo,” Maher continued. “A secret theatre kid (you should hear his songs). A strong hug, a steady hand, the sweatshirt you don’t want to take off. Today is his birthday & I am so grateful that we’re roaming the planet at the same time. Happy day, buddy o’ mine. I love you beyond measure.”

Eliza Hayes Maher Receives Outpouring of Love as She Wraps Up Hawaiian Honeymoon

Maher, whose funny videos have attracted a large following on TikTok, was flooded with comments from fans and lots of Hallmark friends after her wedding reveal.

Still basking in the glow of the special day, McCormack wrote, “Dammit, I just stopped crying over this!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Hallmark actress Jennifer Aspen, who co-starred with Maher in “Haul Out The Holly: All Lit Up,” excitedly wrote, “WAITAMINUTEWAITAMINUTEWAITAMINITE YAZZZZZZ 🙌❤️😍❤️”

Hallmark director Ryan M. Murphy posted a series of celebratory emoji for Maher: “❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Maher’s “Hidden Gems” co-stars commented, too. Beau Mirchoff wrote “Congrats!” and Hunter King added, “The post perfect bride 🤍”

“Made For Each Other” star Alexandra Turshen wrote, “Oh yay!!! Mazel tov, my friend. 🥂💕”

Hallmark screenwriter Megan McNulty, who works in tandem with Maher’s “Taking the Reins” co-star Nikki DeLoach, also chimed in, “The most true and beautiful happiness. Love you dear friend❤️ and can’t wait to live more life with you both!”

On August 31, Maher shared several photos and videos in her Instagram Stories from her honeymoon at the luxurious Mauna Lani resort in Kamuela, Hawaii, writing that they’d had “the most beautiful stay” that included an unexpected luau and culinary tasting from the resort’s award-winning chefs.

Maher also included a photo of her and her husband’s hands adorned with their wedding rings. His was a plain gold band, while Maher’s unique gold band features a double-stone design with two round diamonds.

The bride’s final Instagram story featured a video of them driving down a Hawaiian road with a bright blue sky above. Over the video, Maher wrote, “Last day adventure to get local plates from @pinetreecafekona & the best donut I’ve ever eaten in my life from @paradisebakeryhawaii”