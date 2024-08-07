Hallmark Alum in ‘Challenging Place’ After 2 Tragic Losses: ‘I Keep Going’

Hallmark alum Susie Abromeit has been sharing videos on Instagram of her trip to Greece. But she recently revealed that getting to this point of enjoying life hasn’t been easy. In the last seven months, she braved two deaths of people close to her and at times really struggled.

“I keep going,” she wrote in an Instagram post where she talked about how much she’s overcome recently as she went through a “challenging place” in her life.

Hallmark viewers will know Abromeit from a number of Hallmark films, including “A Perfect Christmas” with Dillon Casey and Erin Gray in 2016. More recently, she’s been making movies for Great American Family after signing a deal with them in 2021.

Susie Abromeit Shared a Video of Herself Crying

In an Instagram post on August 6, Abromeit opened up about how difficult the last seven months have been for her. She shared a video of her crying, captioned “Me: at the beginning of the year” and followed it with a video montage of her in Greece captioned “Me: now.”

She began her post by writing: “7 months ago I was in a very different and challenging place.”

Abromeit then opened up, revealing that five days after she moved to New York City with “no real plan,” her mother died unexpectedly. And then just a few months after that, a close friend of hers also died.

“Those first 3 months were an extraordinary challenging time, and also it was a big pop of energy for me,” she wrote. “I found a wonderful apartment, and we began pre production on our project ‘Grief looks good on you.’ But simultaneously, I was still grieving and feeling intense shock. I put all my emotion into our project and used our film to paint with those colors.”

She continued, sharing that she’s been through really tough times before and has learned how to focus on what she can learn and how she can grow.

“How can I use this as an opportunity to expand and how can I use this vast energy for something good?” she wrote. “I was ready to alchemize some of the worst things into positive/beautiful opportunities. So I keep going and knowing the storms will come, but I’ll be able to weather them and appreciate moments like this.”

She Shared Photos of Her Journey

In addition to opening up about the past year, Abromeit also shared photos and videos from her journey to Greece.

She tagged one set of photos as being taken in Santorini.

And she shared a video of how much she enjoyed her trip to Europe.

“Santorini is a viiiibe,” she wrote in another photos post.

She also visited the Akropolis in Greece.

When asked what her favorite part of Athens was so far, she replied, “the ancient culture and history and the food/coffee :)).”

In December 2023, she talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her career and her then-most recent project, “Designing Christmas with You” on Great American Family with Liam McIntyre.

“The Christmas aspect is always dialed up,” she said about the film. “It’s all about the hot cocoa, the trees and the decorations, good feelings, the nostalgia.”

She said this was her third film made in Australia with the same team that she really liked working with.

She also talked about how she recently moved to New York from Los Angeles.

“There was kind of a hairy time when I was living in Venice and I was fighting off robbers a lot, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m too old for this,'” she said.

Abromeit also talked about working on a new project that started after her house had burned down and she was dealing with chaos.

“It sort of took a wrecking ball to my life in the best way possible,” she said.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s New Reality Competition Will Pick Network’s Next Holiday Hunk