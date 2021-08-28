Where Was ‘Sweet Pecan Summer’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s latest movie, “Sweet Pecan Summer,” premieres on Saturday, August 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Christine Ko, Wes Brown, and Lauren Tom. Here are all the details on where it was filmed and the cast who bring the movie to life.

If you miss the premiere, the movie is also airing on August 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern, September 2 at 8 p.m., September 6 at 11 a.m., and September 28 at 8 p.m.

‘Sweet Pecan Summer’ Was Filmed in Utah

“Sweet Pecan Summer” (formerly called “Love at the Pecan Farm”) was filmed in June and July in Utah, including Washington, Wasatch, and Salt Lake counties. IMDb also listed Riverton as a filming location.

Ko shared photos of Utah during filming.

One of the featured locations in the movie is the Thompson Family Pecan Farm, located in Hurricane, Utah, the Utah Film Commission shared.

Brown shared some lighthearted behind-the-scenes photos while filming.

Scott Takeda, who’s also starring, shared this photo and wrote: “Very excited to be part of the cast of #sweetpecansummer. This #SummerNights movie will premiere on @hallmarkchannel this Sunday August 28th at 9/8c. It’s a heartwarming story starring @christine_ko and @wesbrown225. Don’t miss the largely all-Asian supporting cast led by @laurentom9000 @shel_town @brandanminh and me.”

Shelly Townsend also wrote that she was excited to be part of the movie. She shared: “So grateful to be a part of this mostly Asian cast in #sweetpecansummer, and happy to play @christine_ko ‘s mother(a role I am all too familiar with)😊 It premieres this Sat., 8/28, on #thehallmarkchannel. @christine_ko @laurentom9000 @wesbrown225 @rikertd @brandanminh and @scotttakeda, thank you all for being so wonderful! Snuggle in with some comfy pjs and get ready for all the feels!”

Ko shared that she had a blast working with Brown on the movie. She wrote: “Who doesn’t love a summer romance? 🥰If you ever get a chance to work with this guy, run don’t walk! So fun laughing with you @wesbrown225 and meeting your wonderful family on this film!! Such great memories and I’ll never forget Dustin’s laugh before the kitchen scene 😂 @laurentom9000 I’ve dreamed of working with you for years and I’m so thankful this project brought us together. You are an icon and I felt every bit of your magic in our scenes together!! Just wait til you get to the scene with the fire pit ;)) Sweet Pecan Summer premiere’s tomorrow night!!!☀️🌾🧡”

During filming, she shared that wardrobe found her “every fan on Amazon” because it was so hot.

Meet the Cast

The movie synopsis reads: “Amanda has to work with her ex-boyfriend JP to sell her favorite aunt’s pecan farm. Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle, and they question their life paths.”

Christine Ko plays Amanda. Her previous credits include “Dave” (Emma), “Master of None,” “Justin Bieber: Hold On,” “Stalker,” “Upload” (Mandy), “Tigertail,” “Stumptown,” “No Good Nick,” “Justine,” “Hawaii Five-O” (Jessie), “Grandmother’s Gold,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Dog Therapist,” “The Great Indoors” (Emma), and more.

Lauren Tom plays Carol. Her previous credits include “The Rookie,” “Rick and Morty,” “Disenchantment,” “Last Man Standing,” “Goliath” (Applebees), “Young Justice,” “Andi Mack” (Celia), “3Below: Tales of Arcadia,” “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Supernatural,” “King of the Hill,” “In Good Company,” “Escape to Witch Mountain,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” and much more.

Wes Brown plays J.P. His credits include “The Call of the Wild,” “A Nashville Christmas Carol,” “Check Inn to Christmas,” “Over the Moon in Love,” “Wedding at Graceland,” “Christmas at Graceland,” “911,” “Under the Autumn Moon,” “Christmas in Mississippi,” “Twin Peaks,” “Nanny Seduction,” “Christmas Cookies,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Love Under the Stars,” “June in January,” “Deception” (Julian Bowers), “Desperate Housewives,” “Hart of Dixie” (Dr. Judson Lyons), “Trauma,” “True Blood” (Luke McDonald), “Beach Girls” (Billy), and more.

Brandan Ngo stars as Jack. His credits include “Hot Chocolate Holiday,” “Yellowstone,” “Matchmaker Christmas,” “Dwight in Shining Armor,” and more.

Shelly Townsend stars as Kay. Her credits include “Love, Fall & Order,” “Little Women,” “Chiefs,” “Hit TV: The Prologue,” “Dallas,” “Lone Star,” and more.

Also starring are:

Chase Ramsey (Chris)

Katie Koenig (Sasha)

Melanie Nelson (Jackie)

Tatum Langton (Michelle)

James Jamison (Umpire)

Nicholas Dunn (Nice Husband)

Megan Rees (Nice Wife)

London Lazerson (Daniel)

Ben Lokey (Walter)

Scott Takeda (Tom)

Rachel Zeppa (Cashier)

Nicole Marcks (Intense Broker)

Kenneth Cummins (10-year-old)

Bethany Hubbard Jones (Sales Lady)

Cameron Sawyer (Sportcoat Man)

Duane V. Stephens (Contractor)

Bre Welch (Go Getter)

Cooper Sutton (Baby-faced Broker)

Candice Nielsen (iPad Woman)

Michael Flynn (Baxter)

Felicia Merrill (Photographer)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies