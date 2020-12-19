‘Swept Up By Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering Swept Up By Christmas on Saturday, December 19, at 10 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening. Read on to learn more about the cast and where the movie was filmed.

‘Swept Up by Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Swept Up by Christmas was filmed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, according to IMDb. The movie wrapped filming on November 7.

The synopsis reads: “An antique dealer and a cleaner clash when downsizing a magnificent estate before Christmas. As they uncover the home’s treasures, they help reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “An antique dealer and a cleaner clash when downsizing a magnificent estate before Christmas. As they uncover the home’s treasures, they help reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past.”

Lindy Booth is Gwen. She also starred in Hallmark’s 2019 movie, Snowcoming. She starred alongside Noah Wyle on The Librarians where she also directed an episode, and is also known for her role on Kick-Ass 2. Her many other credits include The Famous Jett Jackson (Riley), Silverstone (Agent Hawk), Relic Hunter (Claudia), Grey’s Anatomy (Hadley), Stumptown, and more. Her Hallmark movies have included Rocky Mountain Christmas, Sound of Christmas, The Twelve Trees of Christmas, Christmas Magic, Brain Trust, and more. Her credits also include Fairly Legal, Republic of Doyle, Life with Judy Garland, NCIS, Warehouse 13, Starhunter, Mutant X, The 4400, Dawn of the Dead, and more. In October 2018 she starred in Under the Autumn Moon for Hallmark.

Justin Bruening is Reed. His credits include Sweet Magnolias (the TV series, where he stars as Cal Maddox), Lucifer, Last Vermont Christmas, Grey’s Anatomy (Matthew Taylor), Good Behavior (Kyle), Rosewood, The Messengers, Blood & Oil, Ravenswood, Hawaii Five-0 (Billy Harrington), The Thanksgiving House, Switched at Birth (Chef Jeff Reycraft), Ringer, All My Children (Jamie Martin for 169 episodes), Knight Rider (Mike Traceur), One Life to Live (Jamie Martin), and more.

Joshua Cassidy is Mike. In real life, Cassidy is a Paralympian, Shoreline Today reported. In a radio interview, Cassidy said that he plays the main character’s best friend. He talked about the restrictions for COVID-19 that were in place while filming in Montreal and how grateful he was for his role.

According to his bio, Cassidy was born fighting neuroblastoma, a non-congenital cancer that mostly affects children. He survived despite low odds, but his spinal cord was damaged and his legs were partially paralyzed. He is the oldest of 10 kids and competed in his first Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008. He won the Boston Marathon in 2012 with a time of 1:18:25. He’s now a three-time Paralympian and is preparing for his fourth in Tokyo.

Jillian Harris is Vanessa. Her credits include Fatal Vows, Saint-Narcisse, My Worst Nightmare, Dead Dicks, Deadly Secrets, Love or Lust, As Thou Urgest Justice, and more.

Also starring are:

Vlasta Vrana (Alan Hawthorne)

Linda Smith (Doris)

Jane Wheeler (Linda)

Frank Schorpion (Steve)

Bruce Dinsmore (Graham)

Jessica Abruzzese (Sienna)

Tristan D. Lalla (Tucker)

Christian Paul (Auctioner)

The movie will reair December 22, December 25, January 1, and January 21.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021