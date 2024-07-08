Taylor Cole’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible Christmas Surprise

Hallmark star Taylor Cole just shared a photo from Vancouver, and fans think she might be dropping a hint about a new movie she’s filming.

Cole’s Post Included a Christmas Gift Emoji

Cole shared a picture of herself sitting on a beach in Vancouver and holding a gelato cup from Thai Affair Rolled Gelato. But the part that got fans’ attention was the caption. She wrote “All for you. 💕 #heartcalls 🎁 #thankyouvancouver.”

The Christmas gift emoji in particular has fans wondering if she might be hinting about filming a new Christmas movie.

Cole clarified in the replies to the post, which she shared on July 7, that she was on her way out of Vancouver, not just arriving.

One fan replied, “Are you going to be in any movie this year? So bummed we haven’t seen you on the screen 😐.” And Cole answered mysteriously, “should hear good news soon ❤️.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m going to say the same thing that has been said already, I certainly hope this means we will see you in a new movie soon❣️❣️❣️🎄🎄🎄”

And Cole answered simply with emojis: “🎄🎁.” In fact, she used combinations of those emojis in many of her replies to fans wondering if this is about a new movie, particularly a Christmas movie.

Cole Mentioned She’d Like to Make Another ‘Ruby Herring’ Movie

In the replies to her post, one fan wrote, “Your up the road from me in Wash. St. Hope you’re filming, I’ve missed seeing a new movie. Or maybe Ruby #4, that would be great!” Another fan replied, “Ruby Herring #4 would be beyond perfect, but any time Taylor is back on Hallmark is a good time.”

Cole replied, “yes please 🕵🏻‍♀️,” indicating that she’d be glad to do another movie in the mystery franchise.

She Was Seen with Kevin McGarry & Other Hallmark Stars in Vancouver

Cole was also seen with Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace in Vancouver, according to a post shared by Romance University and Ben Ayres.

Also pictured with them is Cameron Larson, a writer and producer.

They wrote, “‘Hey Ben!’ Turns around and sees @taylorquinncole @ghstwrtr and then later ‘hey Ben!’ turns around and sees @kevin_mcgarry_w and @imkaylawallace 😂.

I love Vancouver, everyone is here 🏔️ 🍦.”

The background of the photo revealed that they were at the Khatsahlano Street Party. It’s a free music and arts festival that took place on July 6, according to the event’s Instagram page.

Cole also recently shared that she’ll be attending the Halloween & Harvest Festival in Georgia in October through early November, hosted by RomaDrama.

Cole’s most recent movie for Hallmark was “Aloha Heart” in 2023. She also starred in “Long Lost Christmas” and “Pumpkin Everything” in 2022. She was in the Christmas movie “Making Spirits Brights” in 2021, along with “South Beach Love” and “One Winter Wedding.”

Cole has close connections to Hallmark. She met her husband, Cameron Larson, on the set of a Hallmark film. Cole and Larson were married in June 2020, and they had a small wedding because of the pandemic, People reported.

Cole told People that their love story closely matched a film that Cole starred in called “Matching Hearts.”

“We were friends for several years before dating and I even tried playing matchmaker with Cam, attempting to set him up with a few friends of mine,” she said. “Luckily, similar to the movie, none of the matches worked and we both realized we were perfect for each other.”

