Taylor Cole & ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finalist Leading New Fall Hallmark Movie

Taylor Cole is starring in a new fall movie on The Hallmark Channel this October, Crown Media has just announced. She’s starring opposite William Levy, a finalist from season 14 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Read on to learn all about the movie and when it’s going to air.

‘South Beach Love’ Premieres on Saturday, October 9

The new Hallmark movie premieres on Saturday, October 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific, ET Online reported. The movie is called “South Beach Love.”

The synopsis reads: “From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties –- and romance.”

The book that the movie is based on was just published on May 25.

The book’s summary reads:

Two chefs are catering the fifteenth birthday parties of two girls who are definitely not friends. Only one of the celebrations will be chosen to be featured in the local paper. And both chefs have something to prove. Tony Sanchez, the established executive chef of a New York restaurant, is on a long-overdue visit home to Miami. He’s committed to making the celebration the best it can be—for the sake of his niece, the rest of his family, and his reputation. Sara Kelly hadn’t known much about quinceañeras before she agreed to cater one for her niece. It’s a chance to both help her family and to promote her brand-new restaurant in Miami. From her Cuban sister-in-law, Sara learns about quince traditions, appreciating the meaning behind them. When Tony was growing up, Sara was his best friend’s little sister; now, he sees her in a very different light. But his last relationship with another chef ended in disaster…and Sara knows that, once the parties are over, he’ll be gone. Can either of them entertain the idea of a new romance?

She’ll Be Starring Opposite William Levy, a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Contestant

Cole will be starring opposite William Levy, ET Online reported. Levy fans are excited about the news and already posting about it on Twitter.

Levy is a Cuban-American actor and former model who placed third in season 14 of “Dancing with the Stars,” according to the “Dancing with the Stars” wiki.

Also William Levy in a Hallmark movie? Never thought I'd see that. 😲 — Jules Folk (@julesofwriting) August 10, 2021

According to the “Dancing with the Stars” wiki, Levy also starred in two reality shows broadcast by Telemundo, and starred in Univision’s Sortilegio, whose finale was viewed by 6.6 million viewers.





On “Dancing with the Stars,” his partner was Cheryl Burke and they placed third in season 14. The dancing duo got very close to walking away with the win.





According to IMDb, Levy’s credits include “The Scent of Passion” (Sebastian), “Killing Sarai,” “Star” (Mateo), “Girls Trip,” “The Veil,” “Resident Evil: Final Chapter,” “Addicted,” “The Tempest” (Damian), “Single Ladies,” “Sortilegio,” “Don’t Mess with an Angel” (Juan), “Acorralada” (Larry for 187 episodes), and more.

Cole has a long history with Hallmark. She’s the lead in the “Ruby Herring Mysteries” series and starred in “One Winter Wedding,” “Unlocking Christmas,” “Matching Hearts,” “One Winter Proposal,” “Falling for You,” “Christmas Festival on Ice,” and more. She also has numerous other productions under her name, including “Salvation” (Fiona), “The Originals” (Sofya), “Impastor” (Yvette,) “Ballers,” “Supernatural,” “The Glades” (Jennifer), “CSI: Miami” (Samantha), “The Event” (Vicky), “Secret Girlfriend” (Martina), “Heroes” (Rachel Mills), “Summerland” (Erika), and more.

