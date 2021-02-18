Taylor Cole Met Her Husband on the Set of a Hallmark Movie

Taylor Cole stars frequently in Hallmark movies, and it’s only because of her affiliation with Hallmark that she met her husband, Cameron Larson. But just like many Hallmark movies, it took some time before they realized they were in love.

Cole & Her Husband Met on the Set of a Hallmark Movie, But It Wasn’t Love at First Sight

Cole and Larson were married in June 2020. Because of the pandemic, they had a very small wedding with just a few guests, People reported. They had originally wanted a larger wedding, but decided that ultimately they didn’t want to wait to marry each other. The only people at their wedding were the officiant (who was going to be a groomsman), a witness, a musician, a photographer, and a videographer. She said they still practiced social distancing and the officiant quarantined before the wedding.

Larson is a producer and he and Cole met on the set of a Hallmark movie, Cole shared with People. She said their love story closely matched a film that Cole starred in called Matching Hearts. She said it took her a while to realize that Larson was a great match for her, and she even tried to set him up with some friends at first.

We were friends for several years before dating and I even tried playing matchmaker with Cam, attempting to set him up with a few friends of mine. Luckily, similar to the movie, none of the matches worked and we both realized we were perfect for each other.

Cole didn’t share which Hallmark movie they were both working on when they met. But the two have been involved in multiple Hallmark movies together over the years. In 2016, for example, IMDb listed Larson as the production manager for two Hallmark movies that Cole starred in: My Summer Prince and Appetite for Love.

In 2016, Cole took this photo that Larson shared on his Instagram page while filming a Hallmark movie.

He wrote: “Really loved this cast for #anutcrackerchristmas. I never say the word blessed (except usually ironically) but truly feel that way after working with these three amazing people. @_sophialucia @theamyacker #sascharadetsky watch December 10 only on @hallmarkchannel #amyacker #sophialucia 📸: @taylorquinncole”

In July 2016, he shared this photo with Quinn from when they attended a TCA party in 2016.

He wrote, “Pretty great @hallmarkchannel #Tca2016 party. Glad this one, @taylorquinncole, made it out all the way from the ATL. And no we are not in front of a green screen, that’s the largest private man-made lake in LA.”

Cole wrote: “@ghstwrtr 😘😘😘 😎👑” and “LOVE this!”

Cole’s Dad Couldn’t Attend the Wedding Because of COVID, But He Was There in Spirit

“It was still heartbreaking not to have friends and family at the wedding, and not having my dad walk me down the aisle took a while to wrap my head around,” Cole told People. “He’s made me who I am today and his best advice was always ‘choose happy’ — so I made the most of the moment and ordered a blue arm band (a.k.a. something blue) so he could walk me down the aisle.”

Despite all the changes, Cole said the wedding was just perfect.

“(It was) our own Hallmark version of love in the time of COVID,” she said.

Although Larson didn’t post about the wedding on his more artistic Instagram, he has shared some beautiful photos of Cole with artistic, story-focused captions.

Here is a photo he shared with a more futuristic twist.

Sometimes he shares photos of himself too.

Larson has a long list of Hallmark credits to his name, including producing Cranberry Christmas, which just aired in Christmas 2020. He was also Production Manager for numerous movies, including A Nutcracker Christmas, My Christmas Love, A Dream of Christmas, Broadcasting Christmas, The Mistletoe Promise, and much more.

