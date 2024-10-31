Taylor Cole Opens Up About Profound Loss: ‘Miss You Every Day’

Hallmark star Taylor Cole is opening up to her friends and fans about a devastating loss. She shared on social media that a close friend, Nicole Marsel, had died of cancer. Months after her loss, Cole is opening up about her friend. “I miss you every day,” she wrote in one post, while her colleagues and friends rallied around her with support.

Taylor Cole Said She Wants to Keep Her Friend’s ‘Light Alive’

In a raw Instagram post, Cole shared a video montage of her friend and a trip that Cole recently took in her memory.

“I almost canceled this trip for fear it would be too sad without her but I’m so glad I didn’t,” Cole wrote. “Spending alone time with her beautiful spirit by the ocean, reading on the beachs, witnessing this wonderful community, energy and history was cathartic and healing. ❤️‍🩹 I’ll never stop missing your presence here on earth @nikole17 but I will keep you light alive with me wherever I go. 🪽I love you 🫶.”

Marsel dedicated herself to raising funds for programs that helped local communities, and her work with the Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe “was truly touching,” her obituary in South Tahoe Now shared. She died in June after battling stage IV cancer, and was known for her kindness, generosity, positive attitude, and fearlessness.

She touched many lives. A GoFundMe was started when her breast cancer returned, and more than $60,000 was raised by hundreds of donors. In a single event in October 2023 that Cole hosted with SLT Events and The Imposters in Tahoe, $6,000 was raised for Marsel, one post shared.

“Nicole, your strength inspires us, and we’ll forever stand by your side ✨💪🙏,” the post shared.

In a separate post in late October, Cole shared more about her friend, writing: “I miss you every day and at the same time know you’re here with me and all the ones you love forever. 🤍 You were my laugh until it hurt and cry until I can’t anymore, safe place. That try anything and stop at nothing soul. You were everything to me and always will be. I will love, miss and celebrate all of you until we meet again. 💫”

Friends, Colleagues & Fans Rallied Around Cole with Support

After her two heartfelt posts, friends, colleagues and fans rallied around Cole with words of support and encouragement.

Cindy Busby, Kevin McGarry, Benjamin Ayres, and Tyler Hynes all responded with heart-filled emoji notes. In response to another post, Autumn Reeser replied, “So beautiful, Taylor. 🤍”

Others shared their own memories of Marsel. One person wrote, “I’ll always remember her for the joy she brought us all!!!”

Another friend wrote, “She was and always will be something special to us all. Her infectious smile, her incredible love for her friends and family and her non stop love to live life. I miss her too! Your words remind me of how completely blessed I was to have known her. ❤️”

