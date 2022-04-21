Taylor Cole Lands Major Deal with Hallmark

Taylor Cole just signed a major deal with Hallmark, shortly after Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was joining GAC Media in an executive role.

Taylor Cole Signed an Exclusive Deal with Hallmark

Cole signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the company behind Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Deadline reported.

Cole told Deadline: “I am beyond excited for what is in store next. Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline about the deal: “We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark. She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stories that will touch our viewers.”

Cole’s movies with Hallmark include “Making Spirits Bright” in 2021 opposite Carlo Marks, “South Beach Love” opposite William Levy, “One Winter Proposal” opposite Jack Turner, “Christmas in Homestead” opposite Michael Rady, “Unlocking Christmas” opposite Steve Lund, “Ruby Herring Mysteries” opposite Stephen Huszar, “Matching Hearts” opposite Ryan Paevey, and “Christmas Festival of Ice” opposite Damon Runyan.

She Said She’s ‘Never Been More Proud’

In an Instagram post, Cole wrote, “I’ve never been more proud to be a part of the @hallmarkchannel family. Forever growing together. #familyfirst #hallmarkmovies”

Friends, followers, and colleagues responded with congratulations.

Jonathan Bennett wrote, “Congrats!!!👏👏👏👏.”

Shawn Christian wrote, “I am SO PROUD OF YOU!! ❤️❤️ Your LOVE & LOYALTY are boundless. @hallmarkchannel”

Benjamin Ayres wrote, “Congratulations!!🙌🔥”

Jenny Wade wrote, “TAYLOR!!!!!! 👸👸👸👸👸👸”

The account @sweetheartjml wrote, “Congratulations! I was just thinking earlier we need to see you in another movie! Then this news popped up. 😀”

The account @hallmarkenthusiast247 wrote, “@taylorquinncole you were one of the Hallmark actresses that I hoped would sign a multi picture deal so I was SO beyond excited to wake up this morning to find out hours later that you have signed one! Hallmark just isn’t the same without you. I own quite a few of your movies on DVD with the most recent being South Beach Love. I cannot wait to see your new Christmas movie this year and all the other Hallmark movies you make for us. Congratulations!!! SO excited! 🎉”

There’s been a lot of back-and-forth lately as Hallmark stars have signed multi-picture deals with Crown Media, while others signed deals with competing network GAC Media.

Crown Media has recently signed numerous stars to multi-picture deals with the Hallmark Channel. Andrew Walker just signed an exclusive contract with the company. His deal follows recent announcements from Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, and Jonathan Bennett.

Others have signed with GAC Media. Danica McKellar signed an exclusive three-year contract with GAC Media, and Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan also signed contracts with the network.

