Where Was ‘The 27-Hour Day’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “The 27-Hour Day,” premieres on Saturday, August 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the month. The movie stars Autumn Reeser, Andrew Walker, and Lillian Doucet-Roche. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

“The 27-Hour Day” was filmed in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada and Harrison Hot Springs to depict Montana and in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to depict New York City, according to IMDb.

Reeser not only stars in the movie, it was also her first time to executive-produce a movie, she shared on Instagram.

She noted that the director, David Winning, “helmed our ship with confidence and grace, capturing the stunning landscapes of ‘Montana’ in the wilds of BC, since a low-key ranch and nature play such a central role in our story.”

In Agassiz, Pioneer Avenue served as one filming location, BC Local News reported. The Observer was turned into Ladd Veterinary Office, the Agassiz Deli was turned into Lottie’s Cheese Shop.

The movie was filmed in May and wrapped on May 21, Agassiz-Harrison Observer reported.

Tom Pickett, who stars in the movie, shared this selfie during filming.

Harrison Hot Springs Was Another Filming Location

Harrison Hot Springs, located near Agassiz and about 90 minutes from Vancouver, was another filming location, according to this Instagram post below. The latest “Mystery 101” movie was also filmed there, as was “My Best Friend’s Bouquet.”

During filming, Walker’s wife, Cassandra Troy Walker, shared a photo of their kids and said they were looking into hiring a nanny to help because life was so busy. She wrote, in part: “Home life was absolutely crazy with the two littles and no @awalkk35 for another few weeks. Virtual school in the am’s, back to in person school 1x week, plus in person preschool in the afternoons. Oh, and the busy baby 😅”

Andrew Walker shared this gorgeous photo of Harrison Hot Springs, where they filmed.

He also shared this gorgeous waterfall scene.

He shared this behind-the-scenes photo from filming.

He titled this one: “#Scenery for the day.”

He took a break from work for a cross-country run.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “An entrepreneur takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but realizes it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance change her life, forever?”

Autumn Reeser is Lauren.

Andrew Walker portrays Jack.

The rest of the cast include:

Rhiannon Fish (Ayla)

Colleen Wheeler (Sally)

Garrett Black (Kyle)

Karen Holness (Diane)

Geoff Gustafson (Mike)

Lillian Doucet-Roche (Heather)

Tom Pickett (Roger)

Kayla Heller (Chelsea)

Brenda M. Crichlow (Barbara)

Frances Flanagan (Bonnie)

Nick Thorp (Lowell)

Derek Morrison (Dr. Paul)

Kelly-Ruth Mercier (Tilly)

Derek Kwan (Contractor)

Joe Costa (Mr Rodriguez)

Mas Morimoto (Vendor)

Lorna Rose Harris (Barbara’s Asst)

Tom Lim (Local Dad)

Two rescue pigs also starred. Reeser told Media Village about the pigs: “We had two, and they were adorable, but gosh, never write a pig into a script as they’re so noisy. We had to voice over every scene because they chat the whole time! We also had to rewrite a lot of their scenes. If you’ve ever wondered if piglets like to be cuddled, the answer is no. We wanted to make sure they were comfortable, so we kept them on the ground. They were happier and maybe two-percent quieter. But incorporating a rescue element into the story was important.”

If you miss the movie’s premiere, you can also catch it on August 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern, August 14 at 5 p.m., August 22 at 12 p.m., August 27 at 4 p.m., September 6 at 1 p.m., and September 22 at 6 p.m.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies