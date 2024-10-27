‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “The 5-Year Christmas Party,” premieres on Sunday, October 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Starring Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘The 5-Year Christmas Party’ Was Filmed in British Columbia, Canada

An official Hallmark press photo from the movie shows Martini Town, in Aldergrove, British Columbia, in the background, with Angelina’s Grocery front and center.

A YouTube video talks all about Martini Town, touring the beautiful holiday locations.

Martini Town is a standalone backlot designed with a New York theme. It’s on a 16-acre property in Canada. The town features distinctive facades perfect for filming. Highlights include a New York-style Brownstone Street, a movie theater with a lit marquee, a coffee shop, an urban alley, a courthouse, a small town, a diner, and a town square.

Peter Benson directed the film and Zac Hug wrote the screenplay.

Benson wrote on Instagram that an “incredibly hardworking crew” helped bring the movie to life.

Carey Feehan also shared a photo from the movie back in mid-April, when it was filmed.

Danny Guttridge posted about composing the score for the movie.

Meet the Cast

Katie Findlay stars as Alice. According to Findlays bio, they’re known for their notable roles in TV shows and movies, like “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Magicians,” “The Twilight Zone” reboot, “How to Get Away with Murder,” and more. They gained recognition for portraying Rosie Larsen in the American crime drama series “The Killing.” They were also in “Sealed with a List,” “Love Strikes Twice,” and more.

Findlay also took on the lead role in the 2019 ABC pilot “Heart of Life” after earning high praise for their performance as the co-star and love interest of Jay Baruchel in the final season of FXX’s “Man Seeking Woman.”

Jordan Fisher is Max. According to his bio, he’s an actor, singer, dancer, and musician. He is currently performing the role of Orpheus in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. Fisher starred in six episodes of “The Flash” along with numerous voice roles.

Fisher is married to his childhood sweetheart, Ellie Woods, according to People.com. They announced their engagement on May 29, 2019, and had planned to marry in 2020, but their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. They eventually tied the knot on November 2020, in a private ceremony at Walt Disney World. In December 2021, the couple revealed through Instagram that they were expecting their first child, a son. On June 7, 2022, they welcomed their son, named Riley William.

Fisher has referred to fatherhood as being “the best, most amazing thing in the world,” People reported. “…Every fact of what was important has now just shifted. It’s just a whole new dimension of import and of purpose.”

He said that he and Woods would like to grow their family someday.

According to IMDb, Carey Feehan also stars in the movie as Frank. He was in “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,” “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” and more.