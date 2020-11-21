Where Was ‘The Angel Tree’ Filmed?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new Christmas movie called The Angel Tree on Saturday, November 21, at 10 p.m. Eastern. The movie will then re-air multiple times throughout the season. Starring Jill Wagner as Rebecca and Lucas Bryant as Matthew, the movie is about a writer trying to discover the identity of a person who grants wishes. Despite the storyline taking place in Colorado, the movie itself was filmed in parts of Canada in October.

‘The Angel Tree’ Was Filmed in British Columbia, Canada

The Angel Tree was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, including Kelowna, Summerland, and Peachland in October. Breakaway Brewing Co. in Summerland shared this photo below from filming.

IMDb reported that some filming locations took place in Kelowna, British Columbia.

From October 13-17, The Angel Tree filmed in Summerland, BC, from 13004 to 13215 Victoria Rd. N, Kelowna Capital News reported. A home in the community was also used as a filming location. These locations doubled as a Colorado location in the movie. Summerland’s been a popular location for filming this season, especially Christmas-themed movies. The city has a population of more than 11,600 (as of 2016) and is on the west side of Okanagan Lake, between Peachland and Penticton.

Hallmark's THE ANGEL TREE setting the scene. The Hallmark movie based on Daphne Benedis-Grab's book stars Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant and is filming now. pic.twitter.com/MW1q7yfimX — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 9, 2020

During filming, producer Scott Kennedy said that people could watch the filming, but they needed to keep their distance from the crew because of COVID-19 restrictions, West K News reported.

Peachland was also a filming location, Peachland View reported. One of the locations was the Historic Primary School building, where fake snow and holiday decorations were set up for filming. The Angel Tree was the second movie to film in Peachland just that month.

THE ANGEL TREE'S small town scenes filming in Summerland, where Lifetime's THE CHRISTMAS YULE BLOG also shot.https://t.co/mIOdk2pogo — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 15, 2020

Interestingly, the Okanagan Film Commissioner said that the region’s film production is going to surpass previous years because the industry is booming right now, with WorkSafeBC giving the B.C. fim industry th green light back in June, Infotel reported. In a press release, the Commissioner said: “The economic impact of film production in the Okanagan in 2020 will be upwards of $35 million, which will surpass previous years.”

The Cast Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Members of the cast were happy to share behind-the-scenes photos on social media. Wagner shared this photo that was tagged as being taken in Peachland on September 29.

On October 21, when the movie wrapped, she shared a series of photos from the set, which you can view below.

Jessica Harmon, who directed the movie, shared some behind-the-scenes moments too.

Director Jessica Harmon shared a little behind the scenes from THE ANGEL TREE, filming now for Hallmark in Kelowna. 📸 https://t.co/soddTCppZa pic.twitter.com/y9gqr3k7oH — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 29, 2020

Her photos included this silly selfie:

Harmon directed the movie, but you may also remember her from many of her acting roles too, including Niylah on The 100, Jessica on V-Wars, Dale on iZombie, Esrin on Battlestar Galactica: The Face of the Enemy, and more.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A writer seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon The Angel Tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend.”

Here’s a look at the cast.

Jill Wagner plays Rebecca. In August she starred in Hallmark’s Hearts of Winter.

She was recently on Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses in November, and stars in Mystery 101. She has starred in many other Hallmark productions, including Pearl in Paradise, the 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Christmas in Evergreen 2, and more.

Wagner has a long list of credits to her name, including Handcrafted America, Wipeout, A Harvest Wedding, Teen Wolf, Wolf Watch, Christmas Cookies, Autumn Dreams, Punk’d, Splinter, and more. She honors her father, a veteran, by traveling overseas to support the troops. She’s also involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and her own Jill’s Closet for a Cure, which has raised thousands.

Lucas Bryant is Matthew. He recently starred in Hallmark’s Country at Heart. His credits include Agents of SHIELD (Agent Keller), Private Eyes, Shoot the Messenger (Simon), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Haven (Nathan), CSI, Faux Baby (Harry), MVP (Gabe), Sex Love & Secrets, Queer as Folk, and more. He also starred in Hallmark’s 2019 movie, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Cassidy Nugent is Cassie. She played Tabby on Van Helsing, and has also been on Just for Summer, Supernatural, Winter’s Dream, Four Christmases and a Wedding, I Am Elizabeth Smart (where she played Mary Katherine), Love Struck Cafe, Zoo, and more.

Oscar Farrell is Owen. This is his first credit on IMDb.

Annabel Kershaw is Mimi. Her credits include A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, iZombie, The Perfect Catch, Chesapeake Shores, Splitting Adam, UnREAL, Arrow, Millennium, Murder on Pleasant Drive, Married Life, Max Glick (Dee), GI Joe, Captain N: The Game Master, and more.

Also starring are:

Jason Burkart (Claude DuBois)

Tom Pickett (John Miller)

Candus Churchill (Liz Miller)

Clare Filipow (Zoe)

Kalyn Miles (Nina)

Isabella Sleeth (Young Rebecca)

Tyson Larter (Young Matthew)

Shay Galor (Pat Clark)

Hayden Carmichael (Mark Clark)

Jayce Barreiro (Carl Bishop)

Vera Ann Frederickson (Lucy Bishop)

Ethel Pitchford (Alice Kramer)

