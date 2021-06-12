Where Was ‘The Baker’s Son’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “The Baker’s Son,” premieres on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty, the movie is part of Hallmark’s summer 2021 lineup. Read on to learn all the details about where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought the movie to life.

The movie will also air on June 13 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern, June 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern, and June 26 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

‘The Baker’s Son’ Was Filmed in Canada

“The Baker’s Son” was filmed in Canada, including Cowichan Bay on Vancouver Island. According to Vancouver Island Free Daily, the main filming locations included Cowichan Bay, Brentwood Bay, and Chemainus.

Although the movie’s storyline takes place in Windward, Washington, the movie was filmed on Vancouver Island, Vancouver Island Free Daily reported.

According to Cowichan Bay’s website, this historical waterfront community features artist studios, waterfront restaurants on the fishing dock, and more. It’s a “Cittaslow designated community,” which means it’s designated as a slow city focused on improving residents’ quality of life with a slower overall pace.

Here’s a map of where Cowichan Bay is located:

Vancouver Island Free Daily shared that filming locations in Cowichan Bay included True Grain Bread and the government wharf.

Brentwood Bay is a small village in British Columbia, Canada, just a 20-minute drive from Victoria, VancouverIslands.com shared. It’s home to the famous Butchart Gardens, a 20-hectare estate full of flowers.

Chemainus is a community in Vancouver Island that is famous for 53 outdoor murals.= and rich history. Vancouver Island Free Daily shared that filming locations here included scenes shot along Willow Street. You can see the Pioneer Days celebration along Willow Street in some scenes.

Willow Street Cafe was renamed McBride’s for the movie, Vancouver Island Free Daily reported.

Dylan Staniforth, the unit manager for the Baker’s Son, told Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News that they didn’t have to change up much for filming in Chemainus. The Owl’s Nest was converted into the Duval Boulangerie on the outside for filming, and indoor scenes for that store were filmed at True Grain Bread.

“For us to build all of this would cost a lot of money,” he said. “For us to rent all these shops for a week is less money.”

The cast shared many fun behind-the-scenes moments. Mumford revealed that she ate a lot of burgers on the beaches while filming. She said goodbye in an Instagram post on April 2.

Sometimes they filmed at midnight.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes moment.

Where they filmed was stunning. While they were on Vancouver Island, Mumford went in search of the perfect hiking spot.

Daugherty shared a series of photos on Instagram showing where he was filming and how beautiful it was.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Matt’s passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie –- Matt’s childhood friend and true love –- for help.”

Eloise Mumford plays Annie. Her previous credits include “The Right Stuff” (Trudy Cooper), “Chicago Fire” (Hope Jacquinot), “The Horse’s Mouth,” “Standing Up, Falling Down,” “A Veteran’s Christmas,” “Fifty Shades Freed,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “Just in Time for Christmas,” “Not Safe for Work,” “Fifty Shades of Gray,” “In the Blood,” “Christmas with Holly,” “The River” (Lena Landry), “Lone Star” (Lindsay Holloway), “Crash” (Megan Emory), and more.

On Instagram, she shared a sweet photo about how much she had enjoyed filming when they wrapped in early April.

She wrote: “feeling very grateful to have spent the last month making faces with this dope guy. and thank you to the kindest, best crew for just being so very rad and for taking such good care of us ♥️”

She had to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days prior to filming.

Brant Daugherty plays Matt. His previous credits include “Just for the Summer,” “Timeless Love,” A Christmas Movie Christmas,” “Mingle All the Way,” “Fifty Shades Freed,” “Relationship Status” (Church), “Freakish” (Jake), “Dear White People,” “Pretty Little Liars” (Noel Kahn), “Suicide Note,” “Ungodly Acts,” “Days of Our Lives” (Brian), “Army Wives” (Patrick Clarke,) and more.

He shared that he was taught “40 years of baking” in three hours in order to prepare for the movie.

Brenda Crichlow is Kathryn. Her credits include “If I Only Had Christmas,” “A Godwink Christmas 2,” “Chateau Christmas,” “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries,” “The Dragon Prince,” “A Christmas Duet,” “A Brush with Love,” “Take Two,” “Christmas Bells Are Ringing,” “The Gourmet Detective,” “On the Farm,” “Killer Photo,” “16 Wishes,” “Home By Christmas,” “Smallville,” “Jeremiah,” and much more.

Serge Houde is Jean Pierre. His credits include “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Home Before Dark,” “Love in Winterland,” “V.C. Andrews’ Ruby,” “Chesapeake Shores” (Del Granger), “Trial & Error,” “Christmas on Holly Lane,” “Wedding March 3,” “Les pecheurs” (Pere de Martin), “Somewhere Between,” “iZombie,” “Blue Moon,” “Nine Lives,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Les rescapes,” “Iron Road,” “Smallville,” “Exes and Ohs,” “Largo Winch” (John Sullivan), “ADventures of Smoke Bellew (Sprague), “Northwood,” and much more.

Maude Green is Nicole. Her credits include “Christmas Lost and Found,” “Status Update,” and “Center Stage: On Pointe.”

Also starring are:

Haig Sutherland (Walter)

Elysia Rotaru (Mary)

Oliver Rice (Philip)

Doron Bell (Tim)

Nathaniel Arcand (Lyle)

Eric Keenleyside (Ernie)

Sebastian Mars Fairley (Lead Male Dancer)

Mark Brandon (Rick)

Laine MacNeil (Heather)

Kate Boutilier (Lisa)

Nicole Major (Kayleigh)

Tess van Straaten (Connie)

Diane Verhiel (Diane)

Chris Wood (Dwayne)

