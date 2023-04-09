‘The Blessing Bracelet’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film from DaySpring, “The Blessing Bracelet,” premieres on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks. Check out all the behind-the-scenes details, including where it was filmed and stories from the cast.

‘The Blessing Bracelet’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

According to the FTIA, “The Blessing Bracelet” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The movie began filming around January 31.

The movie’s Blessing Bracelet was inspired by the Made as Intended Blessing Bracelet on Amazon. Each bracelet comes with the following message, which has inspired the movie:

This is a Blessing Bracelet. Whenever you wear it, acknowledge one blessing in your life for each pearl on the bracelet. Each time you are drawn to the bracelet, silently find four people or things you can be grateful for. Be grateful for: Your children, a flower, your dog, a perfect cup of coffee, a roof over your head – just find something. The more you wear the bracelet and the more blessings you find, the more you will be blessed. In one year, if followed, you will be aware of a profound change in your life.

Amanda Schull posted the movie’s trailer on her Instagram account to share her excitement.

Nathan Parrott posted this picture on Instagram during filming when he was in Victoria at the J&J Noodle House.

He also posted a food-focused picture while at Il Terrazo Ristorante, in Victoria.

“Pasta and desert night before day 1 of my first project of the new year. And it was amazing,” he wrote.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Dawn Spencer (Schull) approaches the Easter holiday trying to balance being a single parent while working to get out of the debt left behind by her ex-husband. Feeling overwhelmed, Dawn unearths a bracelet she made years earlier and stored away. She created it using four beads with the intention of using each one as a reminder to count the blessings in her life. As Dawn begins to focus on the good, her faith is renewed, and her life takes a positive turn. Thanks to the support of Dawn’s church community and the encouragement by Ben (Marks), who recently came into her life, the blessing bracelet helps take her down a path she never could have imagined.

Amanda Schull plays Dawn. According to her profile, her first role in a feature film was the movie “Center Stage.” She was able to use her ballet and acting skills for the film. After that, she went back to her previous job with the San Francisco Ballet. Her many film credits also include “Mao’s Last Dancer,” “J. Edgar” which was directed by Clint Eastwood and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, and “Devil’s Gate” with Milo Ventimiglia.

She’s also known for “12 Monkeys,” “Suits,” “NCIS,” “MacGyver,” and Hallmark’s “One Summer,” “Project Christmas Wish,” “Love, Once and Always,” and more.

Cole Marks plays the role of Ben in the movie. According to his bio, his recent roles include “Kismet Christmas,” which aired on the Hallmark Channel, “Making Spirits Bright,” which aired on Hallmark Channel alongside Taylor Cole, and “Christmas with the Darlings,” opposite Katrina Law. Prior to that, he had a starring role in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries production “Angel Falls: A Novel Christmas,” with Jen Lilley. His TV roles have also included “The Flash,” “The 100,” and Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Morgana Wyllie

William MacDonald

Alison Wandzura

Lindsay Gibson

Eileen Pedde

Madonna Gonzalez

Barbara Tyson

Micah Kelpin

Corina Akeson

Kathryn Dobbs

Nathan Parrott

