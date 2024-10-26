‘The Christmas Charade’ Behind the Scenes: Cast & Filming Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Christmas Charade,” premieres on Saturday October 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories.

‘The Christmas Charade’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada

According to IMDb, “The Christmas Charade” was filmed in Ontario, Canada. One filming location was the Liuna Station in Hamilton. This is a historic train station was transformed into an event venue, making it the perfect setting for several key scenes in the film.

The movie marks a reunion for Corey Sevier and Rachel Skarsten, who previously appeared together in “Little Men.”

Skarsten shared on Instagram: “Fun fact. Corey and I worked together on a series ‘Little Men’ back when we were just 12 and 13. It took us 27 years but WE BACK.”

They also worked together on the “Jazz Ramsey” movie. Skarsten told Swooon.com in an interview that the idea for this movie came up while they were filming “Jazz Ramsey.”

Producer Christopher Giroux posted his excitement on Instagram, writing: “So honoured to have produced these special movies along side amazing cast & crews!”

Skarsten was particularly happy about dancing in the movie. She wrote on Instagram: “I’m known to only do jazz hands on the d-floor, (real crowd pleaser I’m telling you) but somehow Corey managed to teach me the tango. 💃🏼 What a pleasure to team up for a second time in one year, and this time for my fav – CHRISTMAS! “

Matt Wells posted about being in the movie too.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Whitney (Skarsten), a cautious librarian raised by home security experts, finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation. Forced to pose as the girlfriend of Special Agent Josh (Sevier), she helps him track down an art thief targeting the Saint Nicholas Ruby at a Christmas Eve charity ball. As the stakes rise, Whitney must embrace her inner action hero to save the day—and her family—just in time for Christmas.”

Rachel Skarsten plays Whitney. According to her bio, she gained early recognition for her role as Dinah Lance in the TV series “Birds of Prey” (2002-2003). She is also known for playing Queen Elizabeth I in the historical drama “Reign” and for portraying Alice/Beth Kane, the villainous sister of Batwoman, in the “Batwoman” series.

On May 12, 2020, Rachel Skarsten revealed on her Instagram that she had privately married her boyfriend, Alexandre Robicquet. In September 2023, she shared the news that they were expecting their first child.

Corey Sevier portrays Josh. According to his bio, he’s a Canadian actor and director, and gained early fame as a child actor in the series “Lassie” (1997-1999), where he played Timmy Cabot. Sevier has since appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including “North Shore” and “Cedar Cove.”

Corey Sevier is married to writer and producer Kate Pragnell, Yahoo reported. They worked together in a 2023 Hallmark Christmas movie, “Take Me Back for Christmas.” According to a post by Giroux, Sevier directed “A Christmas Charade,” which his wife Pragnell wrote.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: