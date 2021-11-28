Where Was ‘The Christmas Contest’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Contest” premieres on Sunday, November 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven. It’s a bit of a “Fuller House” reunion, since both Bure and Brotherton starred in the series. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast.

‘The Christmas Contest’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to IMDb, “The Christmas Contest” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in September.

Executive producer Jim Head said that shooting Christmas movies in September can make you “a little loopy.”

In one Instagram story from September that’s now deleted, Bure told her followers that this year’s movie is a true rom-com, even more so than many of her previous movies.

She said, ” This movie is a true rom-com. Like a true rom-com, which is so exciting.”

In a different story she said, “I know I say every Christmas movie, every year is like my favorite one, but this one’s really, really special for so many reasons. And I hope you guys all love it and agree…”

Bure shared a day on the set of “The Christmas Contest.”

Bure told Us Weekly that she used to feel a lot of pressure about how well her movies do in their ratings, but she’s letting go of all of that now.

“Last year, I finally let it go because it’s not the reason why I make these movies,” she said. “I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them.”

Niven and Bure both shared the photo above in November.

Niven’s last day of filming was in late September. They had to shoot outside in the rain when they were filming on her second-to-last day, she shared in an Instagram post above. She said she was looking forward to being home, but was going to miss Bure and the rest of the cast and crew.

Matteus Lunot, who also stars in the movie, said he was grateful to work with such amazing people.

He wrote, “My only regret is that I didn’t get more behind the scene photos 😢.”

Director Paula Elle shared the photo above.

Bure said one of her favorite things about making Christmas movies is the memories.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.”

Candace Cameron Bure is Laura. She’s considered by many to be Hallmark’s “Queen of Christmas.” Her credits are numerous and include “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” (Aurora), “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Fuller House” and “Full House” (D.J. Tanner), “Christmas Town,” “Switched for Christmas,” “Journey Back to Christmas,” “A Christmas Detour,” “Faith of Our Fathers,” “Christmas Under Wraps,” “Let It Snow,” “Make It Or Break It” (Summer), “Moonlight & Mistletoe,” “Boy Meets World,” “Cybill,” “St. Elsewhere” (Megan), and more.

John Brotherton is Ben. Brotherton played Matt Harmon, a veterinarian, on “Fuller House” for 37 episodes. For a time, Matt and D.J. were romantically connected on the series and quite a few fans considered themselves “Team Matt.”

Brotherton’s many other credits include “American Horror Stories,” “Family Reunion,” “The Drone,” “Reverie,” Life in Pieces,” “Timeless,” “Furious 7,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Jane by Design,” “One Life to Live” (Jared/Clint for 295 episodes), and more.

Doron Bell is Marty. His credits include “The Good Doctor,” “Turner & Hooch” (the series, Darius), “Snowpiercer” (Lt. Gardiner), “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “The Hollow,” “Cheer Squad Secrets,” “Tobot Athlon,” many other voice roles, “Endgame,” “2012,” “Fringe,” “Lost Behind Bars,” “Conspiracy,” “Born Free” (Kobie), and more.

Barbara Niven is Donna. Her credits include “Chesapeake Shores” (Megan O’Brien), “The Crossword Mysteries” (Aunt Candace,) “Christmas in Evergreen” series (Carol), “USS Christmas,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Murder She Baked,” “Cedar Cove” (Peggy), “Hannah Swensen” series (Delores), and more. Niven is also an animal rights activist and has dogs and cats at home, along with fostering older pets, American Humane shared.

BJ Harrison is Martha. Her credits include “Family Law” (Cordelia), “A Christmas to Savour,” “Lost Ollie,” “Psych 3,” “Maid” (Denise), “There’s Someone Inside Your House,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Mrs. Curtis/Librarian), “Lonestar Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Bride,” “Motherland: Fort Salem” (The Biddy), “Holiday Hearts,” “Easter Under Wraps,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Mrs. Bass), “Imposters” (Sue), “Beyond,” “The Christmas Note,” “Rogue,” “Tooth Fairy,” “Cold Blood,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Flight 93,” and more.

Jennifer Higgin is Bernie. Her credits include “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “The Valentine Competition,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Odd Squad,” “Reign,” “Flashpoint,” “Specimen,” and more.

Also starring are:

Keenan Tracey (Chuck)

Matteus Lunot (Jayce)

Daxton Gujral (Liam)

Kingston Gomes (Ellis)

Nevin Burkholder (Bill)

Lisa Huynh (Zoey)

Advah Soudack (Mia)

Barbara Wallace (Beth)

Tavia Cervi (Lindsay)

Sergio Osuna (Elf Photographer)

Kate Whiddington (Young Lara)

Sidney Grigg (Young Lara)

