‘The Christmas House 2’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The sequel to “The Christmas House” is finally almost here. The new movie, “The Christmas House 2,” is airing on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Christmas House 2” online:

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Christmas House 2” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Christmas House 2” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Hallmark, and you can get your first month for just $16:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Christmas House 2” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Hallmark is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Christmas House 2” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Christmas House 2” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘The Christmas House 2’ Preview





Play



Preview – The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls – Hallmark Channel Preview "The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls" starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, with Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder. Subscribe to our channel for more Hallmark Christmas movie trailers, sneak peeks and more here: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-12-10T00:05:46Z

You can watch a preview for “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” in the video above.

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.”

Here’s a sneak peek:





Play



Sneak Peek- The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls – Hallmark Channel Watch a scene from the Hallmark Christmas movie "The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls." Starring Jonathan Bennett, Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder. 2021-12-16T18:54:38Z

The movie brings back the main cast from the original movie. The sequel stars Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder, Mattia Castrillo, Michelle Harrison, Matthew James Dowden, Teryl Rothery, and more.

Here’s an on-location video.





Play



On Location – The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls – Hallmark Channel Go behind the scenes for a closer look at the Hallmark Christmas movie, "The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls." Starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, with Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder. 2021-12-10T00:25:23Z

A longer synopsis reads: “For the last two years, Mike (Buckley) and Andi (Ayora) have been settling into their home. Phylis (Lawrence) and Bill (Williams) have eased into retirement and rediscovered joy in their marriage. And Mike’s brother Brandon (Bennett) and his husband Jake (Harder) are on the wild adventure that is being parents to two young children. The entire Mitchell family agrees to meet again for Christmas in the quaint town of Rhinebeck, NY. All is going according to plan for a relaxing holiday until Mike is asked to participate in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show. After some convincing from everyone else, Mike is excited to share the famed Christmas House with the world. When Mike’s opponent in the competition drops out at the last minute, Brandon (Bennett) is tasked with rivaling to make for an epic, brother versus brother Christmas decorating showdown! Will this competition bring lots of love and joy for the Mitchell family or will it only bring mayhem?”

