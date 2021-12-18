Where Was ‘The Christmas House 2’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” premieres on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Tery Rothery, and Brad Harder. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘The Christmas House 2’ Was Filmed in Canada

“The Christmas House 2” was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, including in Sidney and Victoria. Bennett shared this video below tagged in Victoria during filming in October.

Today in BC reported that part of the movie was filmed in Sidney in mid-September, including turning Beacon Avenue into a snow-filled winter landscape.

Buckley joked that there was so much Christmas in this movie, “we almost had to make it a trilogy.”

Bennett replied: “You’re my favorite TV brother I’ve ever had.”

Buckley joked that his favorite part of working with Bennett was the “constant bullying.”

Bennett asked fans on Twitter if they’re Team Brandon or Team Mike.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo that Bennett shared while they were filming in September.

He also shared a funny behind-the-scenes video of Lawrence.

They had a lot of fun on set, including this video he shared after Buckley lost a bet.

He asked fans which photo was most accurate from the set.

And here’s a post by the company that made special Christmas cookies for the movie.

The movie was originally called “The Christmas House 2: Handsome Christmas” during early filming.

Filming wrapped on October 3.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.”

Robert Buckley is Mike. He’s currently starring in “Chesapeake Shores.” His credits also include “Love in Store,” “iZombie” (Major Lillywhite), “The Christmas Contact,” “Dimension 404,” “Powerless,” “Play It Again Dick,” “Hart of Dixie,” “666 Park Avenue” (Brian), “One Tree Hill” (Clay), “Lipstick Jungle” (Kirby), “American Heiress” (Matthew Wakefield), “Fashion House” (Michael), and more.

Ana Ayora is Andi. Her credits include “Captain Marvel” (SHIELD agent Whitcher), “Major Crimes,” “Banshee,” “Chop Shop,” “Redeemed,” “Castle,” “Phoenix Falling,” and more. She was last seen on CW’s hit drama “In the Dark,” where she played Sarah Barnes. Her first acting gig was opposite Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in “Marley & Me.”

Jonathan Bennett is Brandon. Bennett’s prolific acting background includes “Snow Falls,” “Love on Repeat,” “Christmas Made to Order,” “Awkward” (Ethan), “Hit the Floor,” “A Christmas Kiss II,” “Mean Girls,” “A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale,” and more. He starred in two episodes of “All My Children” back in 2001 and 2002 and was in two episodes of “Veronica Mars” in 2004 at the beginning of his career.

Bennett is happily engaged to Jaymes Vaughan of “The Amazing Race.” In April, he shared the honor of being the first gay couple on the cover of The Knot.

Sharon Lawrence is Phylis. Her many credits include “Dynasty” (Laura Van Kirk), “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Louise), “Shameless” (Margo), “Criminal Minds,” “Poinsettias for Christmas,” “My Myself and I” (Eleanor), “How to Get Away with Murder”, “The Ranch” (Brenda), “Queen Sugar,” “The Last Tycoon,” Rizzoli & Isles” (Dr. Hope Martin), “Game of Silence” (Diana), “Drop Dead Diva” (Bobbie), “One Tree Hill” (Sylvia Baker), “The Line “(Jayne), “Monk” (Linda Fusco), “Hidden Palms,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Ladies Man,” “NYPD Blue” (Sylvia Costas), “Fired Up,” and much more.

Treat Williams is Bill. He’s perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Mick O’Brien on “Chesapeake Shores.” His many other credits include “Christmas on the Square,” “Run Hide Fight,” “Blue Bloods” (Lenny), “Chicago Fire” (Benny), “Drunk Parents,” “Rocky Mountain Christmas,” “American Odyssey” (Col. Stephen Glen), “Operation Rogue,” “White Collar” (James Bennett), “Against the Wall” (Don), “Martino’s Summer,” “Front of the Class,” “Chasing a Dream,” “Heartland” (Dr. Nathaniel Grant), “Brothers & Sisters” (David Morton), “Everwood” (Dr. Andy Brown), “Miss Congeniality 2,” “Good Advice” (Jack), “Eddie Dodd” (Eddie Dodd), and much more.

Tery Rothery is Macie. Her credits include “Road to Christmas,” “Mortal Sins,” “Andre,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” “Masterminds,” “Best in Show,” “Whisper,” “Video Voyeur,” “The Book of Ruth,” “Twelve Days of Christmas Eve,” “iZombie,” “Jeremiah,” “The X-Files,” “The Killing,” “Arrow,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Nancy Drew,” “Sweet Carolina,” and most recently has starred as Helen Bouchard on “When Calls the Heart” and Muriel on “Virgin River.” As of 2021, she had appeared in 13 live-action Christmas movies that were made for TV.

Brad Harder is Jake. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Officer Heard on “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.” He’s also appeared in “The Twilight Zone,” “The Magicians,” “No Tomorrow,” “A Christmas Miracle,” and more.

Mattia Castrillo is Noah. He’s also starred as Liam in “A Million Little Things.” He was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Movie by the Young Artist Awards for his role as Noah in the first “Christmas House” movie.

You’ll see some twins in the movie too.

Also starring are:

Michelle Harrison (Kathleen)

Matthew James Dowden (Zane)

Jamie & Teague Wrightson (Aiden)

Baylee & Charlee Woodruff (Billie)

Chris Gauthier (Marvelous Jim)

Robyn Driscoll (Judge)

Alycia Escoval (Usher)

Jacob Insley (Camera Man)

Shawna Clarke (Older Woman)

