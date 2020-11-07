‘The Christmas Ring’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

The newest Christmas movie airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for 2020 is The Christmas Ring. The movie premieres on November 7 at 10 p.m. Eastern and then encores will air throughout the Christmas season. Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay star in the movie, which explores the mysterious history of an antique engagement ring. But just where was this delightful movie filmed? Read on to learn all about the movie’s filming location and meet the talented cast who brought the movie to life.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A reporter searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson, they learn the legacy his grandparent’s left behind.”

‘The Christmas Ring’ Was Filmed in Canada, in September

The Christmas Ring was filmed in Canada in September, including in Ladner Village, British Columbia, Delta Optimist reported. The actors braved almost record-high temperatures and still delivered a movie with a wintry, cozy Christmas feel.

It made me giggle to pass the remnants of #thechristmasring shoot Friday in Ladner Village 🤗🤗 Can't wait for #hallmarkchrismas season!!! pic.twitter.com/rZg9Gg8NTZ — circarea (@circarea1) September 12, 2020

Chelsey Reist shared this video talking about how hot it was while filming.

Chelsey Reist shared a quick video from the set of THE CHRISTMAS RING, filming now in Abbotsford. 🎥 https://t.co/PUDh9o6JC4 pic.twitter.com/17RRgUClxO — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 5, 2020

Ladner Village is a popular location for Christmas filming, and it looks like a lovely place to visit at Christmas time in real life. According to Facebook posts, they have a Christmas Tree Festival (at least during non-pandemic times) that includes a gingerbread contest, a tree lighting ceremony, a countdown to Christmas contest, a live musical performance, a specialty mailbox to drop off letters to Santa, complimentary hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and more. The festival sounds like a Hallmark-worthy event. As of the time of publication, it’s not clear if the festival is still happening this year or not.

Another filming location was the Old Clayburn Church in Abbotsford.

THE CHRISTMAS RING was filming at the Old Clayburn Church in Abbotsford. 📸 https://t.co/D1s5zIaLl8 pic.twitter.com/Bgls3B4iTi — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 2, 2020

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

And here’s another photo from Abbotsford taken September 4 during filming.

Hallmark's THE CHRISTMAS RING filming in Abbotsford, and locals sharing shots of the holiday decor in September. pic.twitter.com/VVcE6WjMmK — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 4, 2020

Here’s another cute behind-the-scenes photo.

And another great photo:

Meet the Cast

Nazneen Contractor stars as Kendra. Her many credits include Star Wars Resistance (Synara San voice), The Loud House, Ransom (Zara Hallam), Law & Order SVU, Major Crimes (Nancy Ryan), Heroes Reborn (Farah Nazan), Satisfaction, Covert Affairs (Sydney), 24 (Kayla Hassan), Rules of Engagement (Suneetha), The Border (Sgt. Layla Hourani), Street Time, and more.

David Alpay stars as Michael. He’s known for appearances including The Vampire Diaries, The Borgias, The Tudors, Billable Hours, Ice Sculpture Christmas, Sleigh Bells Ring, They’re Watching, Ten for Grandpa, Man of the Year, Closing the Ring, Drop Dead Diva, CSI, Royal Pains, Rizzoli & Isles, Fairly Legal, Crash, Dollhouse, The Lottery, Quantico, The Haunted, and more. He was also in Hallmark’s The Mistletoe Inn.

Chelsey Reist stars as Trish Jones. Her credits include Flimsy (Phina), NarcoLeap (Kelsey), Ruby Herring Mysteries, The 100 (Harper McIntyre), Van Helsing, Christmas Cookies, Aftermath, Dark Harvest, Cedar Cove, Wedding Planner Mystery, The Tomorrow People, City Lights, and more.

Casey Manderson also stars in the movie. He was just in My Best Friend’s Bouquet. His credits include Christmas Unleashed, Project Blue Book, Love Take Two, A Winter Princess, Rachel, Under the Autumn Moon, The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells, The Mistletoe Inn, The Dangers of Online Dating, Garage Sale Mystery, Alcatraz, Hiccups, The Ennead (Cats), You’re Bacon Me Crazy, and more.

Also starring are:

Kazumi Evans (Sarah)

Klarc Wilson (Scott Jones)

Milo Shandel (Paul)

Colleen Wheeler (Linda)

Veronika Hadrava (Cathy)

Sam Quinn (Cady)

Beverly Elliot (Jane)

Justin Stone (Peter)

Peter Anderson (Samuel)

