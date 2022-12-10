Where Was ‘The Gift of Peace’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing Hallmark’s first DaySpring movie, “The Gift of Peace,” on Saturday, December 10, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Brennan Elliott. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘The Gift of Peace’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

According to FTIA, “The Gift of Peace” (whose working title was “The Art of Letting Go”) was filmed in the Vancouver region. The UBCPActra website lists filming as taking place between August 29, 2022 and September 16, 2022.

“The Gift of Peace” was written by Mike Grim, which he was happy to share on social media.

Can’t wait for everyone to see the @Hallmark film I wrote this Christmas on December 10! THE GIFT OF PEACE is a film about healing, faith, and community. Hope it brings people who have lost someone hope and joy this Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/egO8G7DZLC — Mike Grimm (@DontbesoGrimm) September 22, 2022

Elliott shared the news about the Vancouver filming on social media when he wrote: “Yes everyone the cats out of the bag! My wonderful and amazing costar is the super talented and incredible human @nikdeloach with these unbelievable Vancouver stars @cardiwrong @iamprincessdavis #beverlyelliott!”

He also shared that the working title was “The Art of Letting Go.” Elliott wrote: “Ok you incredible fans. It is the start of our last week on a very touching and special #christmasmovie #theartoflettinggo.”

DeLoach shared this cast selfie, writing: “We named ourselves ‘The Grief Gang.’ We laughed, cried, shared and hugged our way through the filming of ‘A Gift of Peace.’ What a gift it was to have this experience together.”

In an interview with the Digital Journal, DeLoach said that the movie was tough to film.

“This was a hard movie to film just because of the subject matter,” she said. “I came into the movie very much in the same place as my character was. I play Traci, who is two years into her grief. She lost her husband and is very stuck in her life. She can’t paint anymore, she used to paint with her husband so their work and their lives were completely intertwined.”

DeLoach also shared her excitement about filming with Elliott when she wrote: “Finally got to work with this fella! Can’t wait to for you all to see what we made together.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Traci (DeLoach) is an artist who was a once-devout Christian but stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, her creative spark has dimmed right before her important Christmas Eve gallery showing. Seeking refreshed inspiration and missing her husband, she joins a support group one night, only to discover it’s a faith-based gathering. Realizing she chose the wrong group, Traci leaves abruptly. While Christmas shopping a few days later, she runs into Michael (Elliott), the leader of the group, and apologizes for running out. He convinces her to give the session another try and if she still feels the same way, she doesn’t have to stay beyond Christmas. Although skeptical, Traci agrees. As she participates in Christmas activities related to each week’s theme of comfort, peace, hope and joy, she bonds with her vibrant, new spiritual community and her art becomes more inspired. Traci finds the strength to keep moving forward and open her heart again, realizing that true faith is more than just answered prayers and that love surrounds us, always.

Nikki DeLoach plays Traci in the movie. According to her bio, she’s an actor, dancer, and singer. Her role as Lacey Hamilton on MTV’s “Awkward” earned her the reputation as one of TV’s “hottest mothers.” DeLoach has a number of accolades to her name, including her role on the “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

DeLoach has appeared as a guest star on a number of popular TV shows, such as “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “CSI,” “CSI: NY,” “Cold Case,” “Mad Men,” and “Without a Trace,” and many more. In addition to that, she was a series regular on “North Shore.” Viewers of the Hallmark Channel will recognize DeLoach from the leading roles she played in the network’s original movies, such as “The Perfect Catch,” “Christmas Land,” “A Dream of Christmas,” “Truly, Madly, Sweetly,” and “Love Takes Flight,” which made its debut as a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation. In addition, she created, acted in, and executive produced the Christmas movie “Reunited at Christmas.”

Brennan Elliott stars as Michael in the movie. According to his bio, he’s well known for his role on “Strong Medicine,” where he played the role of Dr. Nick Biancavilla for 88 episodes. Other Hallmark films he’s starred in include “Christmas in Vienna” with Sarah Drew, “All Summer Long,” with Autumn Reeser, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries productions “Christmas Encore” and “Christmas at Grand Valley,” and many more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Princess Davis (Regina)

Cardi Wong (Justin)

Beverley Elliott (Ethel)

Victor Zinck Jr. (Greg)

Katharine Isabelle (Joyce)

Jill Teed (Barbara)

Pete Graham (Gary)

Natalie Von Rostburg (Jasmine)

Shiraine Haas (Katherine)

Seth Whittaker (Martin)

Stanley Jung (Mr. Chang)

Brittany Mitchell (Melody)

Jim Martens (Ron)

Jenn Forgie (Denise)

Yvette Lu (Doctor)

Shannon Cooney (Judge)

Kate Whiddington (Little Girl (M))

