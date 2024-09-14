Where Was ‘The Heiress & the Handyman’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall Into Love movie, “The Heiress and the Handyman,” premieres on Saturday, September 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories.

‘The Heiress & the Handyman’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada

According to IMDb, “The Heiress & the Handyman” was filmed in Canada. One of the pictures from the movie on Hallmark’s website shows Sweetin in front of Rattray Law offices, which is located in Barrie, Ontario.

Actress Ann Pirvu who plays Nina in the movie posted a behind-the-scene picture doing some voiceover work for the movie, tagging Brain Power Studios.

Sevier said in an interview that the filming locations completely blew him away and the people they met were “really warm and welcoming.”

Pirvu shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Ontario that she loved, including baby goats, ducks, hens and more.

Ontario, Canada, is popular for filming because it saves production companies a lot of money. The government gives tax breaks, which helps production companies spend less. Ontario also has many different places to film, such as big cities, small towns, forests, and lakes, which works for a variety of movie scenes. The local government is helpful and makes it easy to get permission to film, which speeds up production.

Last year, Ontario recorded the highest film and TV production levels in March of 2023, according to Broadcast Dialogue.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After losing her fortune, an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.”

Jodie Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the hit sitcom “Full House” and its reboot “Fuller House,” according to her bio. She began her acting career at a young age and quickly became a fan favorite for her portrayal of the middle child in the Tanner family.

Outside of her “Full House” fame, Sweetin has appeared in various TV shows, movies, and reality programs. She’s also a regular co-host on talk shows, a published author, and an activist for women’s issues, domestic violence prevention, climate change, LGBTQ+ equality, and more.

On January 17, 2022, Sweetin announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski, and the couple married on July 30, 2022, People reported.

Corey Sevier, who plays Bart, is a Canadian actor and model. According to his Hallmark bio and IMDb bio, he first gained attention as a child star, playing Timmy Cabot in the TV series “Lassie.” From there, his career blossomed, with roles in shows like “North Shore” and “Cedar Cove.”

Over the years, Sevier has become well-known for his appearances in romantic and holiday-themed TV movies. He has also dabbled in directing, expanding his talents behind the camera. Sevier is married to writer and producer Kate Pragnell. In December 2019, he shared the joyful news of the birth of their son.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Ann Pirvu (Nina)

Eve Crawford (Dotty)

Neil Whitely (Michael)

Deepak Matthews (Tyler)

Matthew Edison (Emcee)

Adrian Griffin (Larry)

Jenni Burke (Wendy)

Elie Maalouf (Adonis)

Klé McKoy (Officer Henry)

Leishe Meyboom (Marcy)

Stacey Bernstein (Lisa)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Lineup So Far