Where Was ‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal,” premieres on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal’ Was Filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

“The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal” is the first in a four-part series to air on the Hallmark Channel. The other three movies in the “The Love Club” line (“Sydney’s Journey,” “Lauren’s Dream,” and “Tara’s Tune”) are available on the on-demand Hallmark Movies Now website and app. The movies are also available on Prime Video, Stack.TV, and Apple TV. However, “Nicole’s Pen Pal” expires soon.

According to IMDb, every movie in the series was shot in Ontario, with “Nicole’s Pen Pal” being filmed in the city of Hamilton.

Camille Stopps (“Tara’s Tune”) posted this picture while sharing her excitement for the movie’s airing.

“What a rewarding and challenging process to shoot four movies back to back, and how special to get to stay with one character for an extended period of time!” she wrote.

The post includes a bunch of behind-the-scenes with crew and actors.

Bristow said in a chat with Harlton Empire: “I hope that everyone who watches this takes away that we have the power to accept love from those who want to give it to us, knowing that we are deserving of that love. Also, that we have the power to give it to ourselves and that’s a really beautiful thing.”

The movies first aired in Canada in February.

In this Instagram post, Bristow shares that it took 3 “very short months” to film back-to-back movies.

She wrote: “After three very short and simultaneously very long months, that’s a wrap on The Love Club!”

Cinematographer Andreas Evdemon shared on his account: “I had the immense honour of shooting this four part series of movies, with the incredibly talented @jill_carter_director. Her leadership and talent led to these incredible films. Please give them a watch. The cast and crew on these four movies cannot be thanked enough.”

Meet the Cast of ‘The Love Club’

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Freshly engaged interior designer, Nicole (Bristow), still wonders if the one she is meant to be with is her mystery college pen pal (Rosner), whose letters she has kept all these years. At a loss of what to do, she seeks out assistance from The Love Club – four women who met 10 years prior and made a vow to always be there for one another should any of them encounter relationship challenges at any point in their lives. Nicole and the ladies of The Love Club reunite and set out to track down Nicole’s pen pal, sending them on a journey to a lodge in the mountains where Nicole encounters romance, comedic imposters, female bonding, and plenty of mishaps until ultimately, the letters help lead her to her true love.

Brittany Bristow, who stars as Nicole, recently got married in real life and you can watch a moving video from her wedding on her Instagram page.

According to her bio, Bristow has had the opportunity to collaborate with the Hallmark Channel on a number of exciting projects over the years. Some of these include “Love Blossoms,” “Royal Matchmaker,” “Christmas Next Door,” “Love on Safari,” “Christmas at the Palace,” and “Love, Romance & Chocolate.” She was particularly excited about her debut as a leading woman on the network with “Holiday Date.” Bristow is also now appearing in the TV series “Rising Suns,” and she is the host of “Wildlife Quest,” a program produced for National Geographic.

Marcus Rosner (Josh) recently shared that he had torn two of his primary hamstring muscles and they had retracted down his leg, making walking difficult. He is sharing his journey to recovery on Instagram.

According to his bio, Rosner has made guest appearances on shows like “Continuum” on SYFY, “Arrow” and “Supernatural” on The CW, and “Mistresses” on ABC. He has also held recurring roles on shows like “Once Upon a Time” on ABC, “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark Channel, and “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce” on Bravo. Rosner has, in recent times, added the roles of writer and producer to his already packed schedule. He also recently starred in Hallmark’s “Love on Harbor Island,” which premiered in 2020.

