‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’: Behind-the-Scenes Filming Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest summer movie, “The Magic of Lemon Drops,” premieres on Saturday August 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Ian Harding. Learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories below.

‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada

According to Casting Workbook, “The Magic of Lemon Drops” was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Shooting was set to start June 3, 2024, and end on June 21, 2024. The casting call was looking for many of the roles, including principal and supporting ones.

The movie is based on “The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie,” a book by author Rachel Linden. She announced this achievement on Instagram and you can watch it here.

Linden also made an announcement on Facebook.

“MY BOOK IS NOW A MOVIE!!!” she wrote. “Thrilled to announce that The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie is now officially a Hallmark movie! 🤩 Lolly and Rory’s story is coming to you this summer! 💕📚💕 The Magic of Lemon Drops premiers August 24th on the Hallmark Channel as one of their featured Summer Nights movies! Mark your calendars, grab your popcorn, and join me to see this story unfold on the screen!!! 🎥 🍿 🤩💕”

She was very excited about the movie poster being revealed, too.

“IT’S HERE!!” she wrote. “The official movie poster for the film version of my 4th novel The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie!!!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Lolly’s Aunt Gert gives her three magical lemon drops, she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams. ”

Lolly is played by Lyndsy Fonseca. According to her bio, she starred for four seasons in The CW series “Nikita” and appeared in the ABC series”Desperate Housewives” alongside Dana Delaney and Nathan Fillion. Her other TV work includes recurring roles on HBO’s “Big Love” and CBS’s long-running comedy “How I Met Your Mother.” Additionally, she can be seen in the Hallmark Mystery movie “North to Home” and the Hallmark Channel movies “Next Stop, Christmas” and “Where Are You, Christmas?”

In 2016, Fonseca married her “Nikita” co-star, actor Noah Bean, Inside Weddings shared. They welcomed their first daughter in February 2018, followed by a second daughter in June 2022, People reported.

Ian Harding plays Rory. According to his bio, he landed his first major role as a regular on the drama series “Pretty Little Liars.” He quickly became a fan favorite, earning the Teen Choice Award for 2010 Male Summer Breakout Star, followed by consecutive wins from 2011 to 2015 for Choice TV Actor: Drama. The series received numerous nominations and wins, including accolades from The People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, TV Guide Awards, and Young Hollywood Awards. You can also catch Harding in the Hallmark Channel original movie “Ghosts of Christmas Always.”

Harding married longtime girlfriend, Sophie Hart, but only announced the marriage two years later, People reported. The couple kept their relationship very private. In 2022, they announced on social media that they had a baby.

Harding authored a book titled “Odd Birds,” where he shares his love for birds and personal anecdotes, blending his hobby with his life in the entertainment industry.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press statement:

Mariam Bernstein (Aunt Gert)

Sydney Sabiston (Daphne)

John B. Lowe (Marty)

Henriette Ivanans (Irene)

Stephanie Sy (Eve)

Isla Verot (Sam)

Les Sediles (Ramona)

Anaka Sandhu (India)

Jacqueline Loewen (Nicola)

Lois Brothers (Joan)

Don Tjart (Monty)

Solange Sookram (Emma)

Dan De Jaeger (Ed Wainright)

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’