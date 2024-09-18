‘The Office’ Co-Stars to Make Hallmark Debut Together This Christmas

Fans of the long-running sitcom “The Office” just got an early Christmas present. Angela Kinsey, who played feisty head of accounting Angela Martin for nine seasons on the show, will headline a new holiday comedy during Hallmark’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, Deadline reported on September 18, 2024.

Kinsey will make her Hallmark debut in “Confessions of a Christmas Letter,” which will also include a special appearance by Brian Baumgartner, who played quirky accountant Kevin Malone on “The Office,” per the outlet.

Angela Kinsey Jokes That ‘I Live For’ Christmas Letter Writers Who Share a Little Too Much About Their Personal Lives

The night before Hallmark’s announcement, Baumgartner posted a photo of himself with Kinsey attending the MPTF Evening Before Party, held in Los Angeles on September 14.

“Just a couple of accountants,” he wrote — but the two won’t be playing accountants this time around.

In “Confessions of a Christmas Letter,” Kinsey will star as Settie Rose, a family matriarch with a big personality who enters a local holiday letter-writing contest, per Deadline. To make her entry the best it can be, she hires a struggling novelist, Juan — played by Alec Santos, who Hallmark fans might remember from 2022’s “Campfire Christmas.”

When a rumor starts spreading in town that Juan is engaged to Settie’s daughter Lily, played by “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening” actress Lillian Doucet-Roche, the whole family tries to keep up the charade so no one knows Settie’s getting help with the letter-writing contest. It’s not clear what role Baumgartner will play.

Kinsey, who co-hosts the “Office Ladies” podcast with her former co-star and friend Jenna Fischer, said in a statement, “I look forward to Christmas letters from family and friends every year. You always get great details about your loved ones’ lives, who made the soccer team, and where they vacationed. Then there is always that one family member who embellishes quite a bit or might overshare about a medical procedure. I live for them!”

“So, when I read this script about a small-town Christmas letter-writing contest,” Kinsey continued, “I was in! This movie has laughs and a lot of heart, and I’m so proud to be a part of the Hallmark family.”

‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ Director Gushed About Movie’s Cast on Social Media

Kinsey and Baumgartner’s debut Hallmark movie was filmed in Vancouver over the summer and directed by Heather Hawthorne-Doyle, who has been at the helm of many recent rom-coms on the network, including 2024’s “A Scottish Love Scheme,” and 2023’s “The More Love Grows” and “Make Me a Match.”

On September 17, she shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of thank you notes and gifts sitting on her desk from some of the movies cast members.

“I am so grateful for the incredible ensemble cast of our last movie,” she wrote over the photo. “Love them so much and teared up reading their letters and cards. Just a great group of people.”

Hawthorn-Doyle also teased the upcoming announcement and Kinsey’s involvement, writing, “And so excited that the movie will be announced tomorrow. Let’s hear it — especially for our #1!”

Hallmark has not announced the specific premiere date for “Confessions of a Christmas Letter,” but is expected to reveal details soon on the 40 original holiday movies planned for Countdown to Christmas, which begins on October 18.