‘The Real West’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Real West,” premieres on Saturday, September 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton. Read on to see behind-the-scenes stories and details about where he movie was filmed.

‘The Real West’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to IMDb, the “The Real West” was filmed in Canada. This is a popular filming location for many Hallmark movies.

Director Terry Ingram posted a picture next to a clapper with the movie title on it, and he wrote “Enjoying work.” This was the first picture he had posted on his Instagram in over a year. It also reveals that filming took place in early August. So this movie was made relatively recently.

Sustad also posted a very country reel on her Instagram, showing behind-the-scenes that will leave any cowboy (and cowgirl!) looking forward to this movie.

Sustad also wrote a thank you note to everyone involved in the movie, and everyone who watches it.

When someone asked Sustad in the comments if she does her own riding, she replied, “You bet!!!”

Star Azriel Dalman shared a photo and revealed that the movie is premiering on Bryant’s birthday.

Producer Veronica Brown posted a picture captioned “And that’s a wrap. Same time next year @terryjohningram?”

Her post reveals that filming ended on August 14.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Widowed professor Rebecca (Sustad) heads to Mustang Point Ranch for a family vacation with her two sons, eager to escape her busy life as she chases tenure at her university. There, she meets Jake West (Bryant), a former rodeo champion turned cowboy with a nomadic lifestyle. Their attraction is undeniable, but complications arise when Rebecca discovers Jake is romantically involved with her sister. As the vacation progresses, Rebecca is torn between her growing feelings for Jake and her dedication to her career and family. Meanwhile, Jake must confront his aversion to settling down. The two navigate family dynamics, career pressures and their budding romance to discover whether love can overcome the challenges standing in their way.

Kimberley Sustad plays Rebecca. According to her bio, she’s appeared in several hit series, including Syfy’s “Continuum,” ABC’s “Motive,” The CW’s “Supernatural,” season three of the Netflix series “Travelers, the the CBC miniseries “Unspeakable,” which covers a tainted blood scandal that affected Canada in the 1980s, and more. Her Hallmark work includes numerous original movies, such as “Christmas by Starlight,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” and its 2021 sequel, “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.”

She enjoys staying in shape through kickboxing and boxing, and also loves outdoor activities like rock climbing and snowboarding.

Lucas Bryant is Jake. According to his bio, he was raised in Ontario and studied theatre and drama at Sheridan College.

Bryant starred in Syfy’s “Haven,” based on Stephen King’s novella The Colorado Kid, which ran for five seasons. In the series, he portrayed Nathan Wuornos, a local cop who reluctantly partners with FBI agent Audrey Parker.

His extensive TV credits include “Queer as Folk” for Showtime, “M.V.P.” for Soapnet and CBC, “Sex, Love & Secrets” for UPN, and CTV’s “The Eleventh Hour.”

His Hallmark works include “Country at Heart,” “The Angel Tree,” “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,” and more.

Nashville native James Denton plays Aaron. According to his bio, he started college on a basketball scholarship and didn’t discover his passion for acting until he was 28. Even after some acting success, he initially wanted a more stable career in advertising. After starting his ad career in Tennessee and then North Carolina, he moved to Chicago and took a chance on acting.

Denton is a member of Band from TV, which was formed by Greg Grunberg, Hugh Laurie, and Bob Guiney. Together they raise money for charity. Other members of the band have included Jesse Spencer, Scott Grimes, and Adrian Pasdar. The band has raised nearly $2 million dollars for various causes.

Denton is well known among Hallmark fans for his leading role on the “Good Witch” series.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Marlie Collins (Cassidy)

Nicholas Holmes (Noah)

Azriel Dalman (Ollie)

Beatrice Kitsos (Jasmine)

Lynda Boyd (Maureen)

Antonio Cayonne (Bobby)

David Longworth (Lefty)

Leo Thomas (Emcee)

Lauren K. Robek (Sylvia)

Brandon Scott (Band Singer)

