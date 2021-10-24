Where Was ‘The Santa Stakeout’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movie, “The Santa Stakeout,” premieres on Sunday, October 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, and Joe Pantoliano. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see cast stories.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch this movie again on October 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 2 at 10 p.m., or November 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

‘The Santa Stakeout’ Was Filmed in Canada

“The Santa Stakeout” was filmed in Canada, including in Vancouver. Pantoliano shared a video where he talked about being in Vancouver for the movie. The movie was filmed in August. Vancouver is often referred to as “North Hollywood” because so many movies are filmed here.

There was a little bit of snow when they were filming in August, he shared.

Here’s another photo he shared during filming.

He shared that they took COVID safety seriously while filming.

The movie’s director is Peter Benson, who stars in the “Aurora Teagarden” series.

Housley shared a selfie just before a press meeting for her new movie.

She said she loves her job.

Mowry-Housley said that acting has always been her first love and making this movie was a “fun ride.”

When Campbell shared a video for the movie, he joked: “Come see Tamara and me try to take down the guy from The Matrix in The Santa Stakeout on Sun Oct 24th on Hallmark Channel.”

In September, Mowry-Housley posted about the movie again.

She wrote: “Super grateful to be one of the films OPENING the Countdown To Christmas this year! I had the pleasure of working with such an amazing and talented cast @realjoeypants (so honored) and @paulcampbellofficial (Thanks for making me pee in my pants from laughter. Not once, but twice lol). Lots of laughs and smiles on this one.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley stars as Tanya. She recently hosted “Baker’s Dozen,” a baking competition series on Hulu. In 2011, she married Fox News correspondent Adam Housley. He opened Barnhouse Napa Brews in downtown Napa with Eric Barnes, whom he met while reporting around the world.

Housley also just hosted a Countdown to Christmas preview for Hallmark with Danica McKellar.

Her many credits include “The Masked Singer” in 2021, “Christmas Comes Twice,” “A Christmas Miracle,” “Daytime Divas,” “Melissa & Joey,” “Things We Do For Love” (Lourdes), “Roommates” (Hope Daniels), “Strong Medicine” (Dr. Kayla Thorton for 37 episodes), “Seventeen Again,” “Something to Sing About,” “Detention” (Orangejella), “Sister, Sister” (Tamera Campbell for 119 episodes), “The Adventures of Hyperman,” and more.

Paul Campbell stars as Ryan.

His credits include “Turner & Hooch” the series (Grady Garland), “Christmas By Starlight,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “Holiday Hearts,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” “A Godwink Christmas,” “The Girl in the Bathtub,” “Sun, Sand & Romance,” “Once Upon a Holiday,” “Spun Out” (Beckett Ryan), “Surprised by Love,” “Window Wonderland,” “Emily Owens MD,” “Almost Heroes” (Terry), “Knight Rider” (2008-2009 series as BIlly Morgan), “Battlestar Galactica” (Billy Keikeya), “How I Met Your Mother,” and more.

Joe Pantoliano stars as Mr. Miller. He founded a nonprofit called No Kidding, Me Too!, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness.

In May 2020, he was hit by a vehicle and suffered a “severe head injury,” USA Today reported. He had chest trauma and a concussion but has fully recovered.

His credits include “Short Straw,” “MacGyver” 2020-2021 series as Eric Andrews, “Bad Boys for Life” (Captain Howard), “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” “The Brawler,” “Sense8” (Michael Gorski), “The Perfect Match,” “The Identical,” “Waterfront” (James Centrella), “Falling Up,” “Dr. Vegas” (Tommy), “The Handler” (Joe), “The Sopranos” (Ralph Cifaretto for 21 episodes), “Bad Boys II,” “The Outer Limits,” “The Life Before This,” “The Matrix” (Cypher), “The Lionhearts” (voice), “EZ Streets” (Jimmy), “NYPD Blue,” “Bad Boys,” “Dangerous Heart,” “The Fugitive” (Cosmo), “The Fanelli Boys” (Dominic), “Destination America,” “The Mean Season,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Free Country,” and more.

Also starring are:

Peter Bryant (Captain Fletcher)

Tom Pickett (Stanley)

Liza Huget (Edith)

David Kaye (Eric)

Devon Alexander (Christopher)

Lindsay Winch (Alicia)

Denalda Williams (Martha)

Jacqueline Samuda (Mrs. Van Houghton)

Mark Sweatman (Findlay)

Rafael Pellerin (Talbot)

Rebecca Staab (Lois Carmichael)

Ecstasia Sanders (Amy )

Jeff Gulka (Elf)

Kallie Hu (Receptionist)

Dolores Drake (Mrs. Wilson)

Alex Rockhill (Delivery Person)

David Neale (Nervous Locksmith)

Brett Armstrong (Stunt Coordinator)

