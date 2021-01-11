This ‘The Voice’ Star Just Produced a Third Hallmark Movie

There are quite a few connections between The Voice and Hallmark. Not only did Gwen Stefani record the theme song for Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas, but another star of The Voice — Blake Shelton —recently produced his third movie for Hallmark.

Blake Shelton Has Produced 3 Movies for Hallmark

Hope y’all are as excited as I am for this! We’ve got another Christmas movie coming your way! “Time For Us To Come Home” premieres on @HallmarkMovie THIS Saturday, December 5th at 10pm/9c! #ComeHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/qrERqUm0gq — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 3, 2020

Shelton has now executive produced three movies for Hallmark, and his third one was just released in 2020 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

His three movies are Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, which premiered in 2018, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, which premiered in 2019, and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, which aired in 2020.

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar starred in the third movie. Chabert also starred in another Hallmark movie for Christmas called The Christmas Waltz. The plot of Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas involved five guests who received mysterious invitations to stay at the Snowfall Inn, but no one knew who invited them all or why. Over the course of the movie, they start identifying connections among them that they had no idea existed.

His three movies aren’t related plot-wise and don’t continue stories from previous movies, but they all center around the theme of Christmas and being together with loved ones.

His First Movie Was Inspired by a Song He Co-Wrote with His Mom & a Novel She Wrote

Blake Shelton – Time for Me to Come Home (feat. Dorothy Shackleford)Blake Shelton – Time for Me to Come Home (feat. Dorothy Shackleford) Check out the Blake Shelton Official Music Videos Playlist! https://bit.ly/2DlxP9P Subscribe to Blake’s channel for all the best and latest official music videos, official audio, albums, behind the scenes, live performances and more! https://bit.ly/2Hjua0h See Blake on the road! https://www.blakeshelton.com/tour Get your Blake… 2020-12-12T00:17:37Z

The first movie is about Cara Hill, a small town businesswoman, who ends up traveling to Tulsa with Heath Sawyer, a country music star, when their flight is canceled. Both are dealing with their own secret struggles, which come to light during their journey.

The movie’s based on Shelton’s song, “Time for Me to Come Home.” He wrote the song in 2012 with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford. He needed help with the second verse, so his mom gave him an idea that helped him finish the song. The song was featured on Shelton’s 2012 album, “Cheers, It’s Christmas.”

Shackleford told Country Living that her novel — which she co-wrote with Travis Trasher — was inspired by holiday memories with her son. She said the character Heath “has some of Blake’s personality. He’s a little witty and he’s a nice guy.” She said that Shelton’s father passed away, which inspired the story about Heath’s dad.

“There are bits and pieces of Blake in it. But mostly all fiction,” she said.

According to Shackleford’s Amazon and Penguin Random House listing, this is the only book that she has written. However, she’s written numerous songs for the last two decades and collaborated with her son on more than one occasion. She currently lives with her husband in Oklahoma.

The second movie in the series is about a woman returning home after her husband passed away, who meets a veteran on a holiday journey.

In a Facebook Live chat, Gwen Stefani said that she and Shelton had initially bonded over Hallmark Christmas movies and still watch them together to this day.

