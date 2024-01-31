‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Theory: Read Elliot’s Journal Entry & Flashback Transcript

In season 2 episode 2 of Hallmark’s “The Way Home,” many new theories and questions were presented that fans are actively debating. One revolved around Elliot’s journal, along with a flashback of voices he was hearing at the Lingermore estate. Below, read what was in Elliot’s journal entry, along with a transcript of what closed captioning showed he was hearing in his flashback, and how this might fit with some current fan theories.

Elliot’s Journal Entries Were From the Same Timeline Alice Visited in the Episode

Elliot’s journal entries took place in the same part of the timeline that Alice was visiting in season 2 episode 2. While Heavy doesn’t post screenshots from episodes in our stories, you can see screenshots of Elliot’s journal entries in a public “The Way Home” Facebook group post.

The first journal entry we see is from January 17 (?), 2000. It reads:

OK… My LAST THEORY IS SCRAPPED!! The gaps between Alice’s visits aren’t getting longer … Cuz she’s back already. Just when I think I might have this pond kind of figured out but… NOPE! It messes with me. So, Alice came back… And ended things with NIck! FINALLY!!! Seriously, things were starting to get really weird, there. Like… Where did she think that was going to go?! It was all kinds of wrong and I’m glad she pulled the plug. OK, but I do feel for the guy. He’s pretty upset. How do I tell him it’s for the best… on so many levels? Guess all he needs is time… Haha… Yeah, bad pun. Kinda wonder how he’ll remember Alice, though. Whatever… Due needs to just move on and he’ll be OK.

We also see a bit of a previous journal entry before it, though it’s hard to read. You can just make out phrases like “Getting longer. This… (?) It has to have its reasons. Is it reaching us… (?) What it is…”

The next journal entry on the page is from Colton’s funeral on February 20, 2000. It reads:

Alice showed up ahead of Colton’s funeral… Hoenstly, I had a hard time focusing on it. Feel like the world has come crashing down. Nothing has gone right since she showed up… What does that mean? Alice arrived just ahead of the family service. Starting to think the pond is cruel that way… Bringing her back rihgt before something so important. And so private. I mean, I know it’s her grandfather… But still. He was basically like a dad to me. And I just wish… I wish I’d have some time. To just be alone. Colton is gone. I still can’t believe it. The service was so surreal. Alice didn’t get a chance to say anyth…(?) to Kat… None of us really did. Brady was there. Enough…(?) I’m sure (?) will be back soon enough. Why …. (?) Good thing or a bad….”

The second page of his journal, and the very next entry, is from June 24, 2000. It reads:

I cannot believe I’m starting this journal again…Four months later BUT… Alice came back!!! I think… I saw her for all of two minutes. But I know it wasn’t a dream… If anything, it felt like a nightmare. The day after I graduate, the day before Kat leaves… Alice comes back!! Why?! I’d been heading here from the farm. Spending as much time with Kat as I can before she goes (why is she going?!)… And I heard Alice in the woods. Calling but for (?)… She was freaked out. But, well, Alice… SO WAS I!! She said she wasn’t supposed to be here. Guess what, Alice?! You’re NOT! (unreadable)… Poof, GONE. And here’s the HORRIBLE TRUTH – I kind of hope she doesn’t come back.

The next entry is for June 26, 2000. It’s harder to read because it’s blurrier, but what can be made out includes: “She came back to… (unreadable) The irony is … (blurry.)”

Based on the other journal entries, it’s safe to assume the parts that are harder to read don’t have any groundbreaking information. Everything in his journal just coincides with what we already saw when Alice met with Elliot and they talked in the past.

Elliot’s Flashback Reveals More

When Elliot was at the Lingermore estate, he was hearing voices as he looked up the stairs. These were voices from a flashback or memory of a tough event that happened in his past. Closed captioning on streaming revealed what the voices were saying.

First he hears his younger self saying: “She said she wants you to leave.”

Then closed captioning notes that Kat said: “Alice, just go back inside.”

And Brady said: “Stay out of this buddy. Alright?”

And then he could hear a woman screaming, but closed captioning did not mention who that woman was.

One theory fans are discussing is the idea that Alice traveled back in time one more time, which resulted in another tragedy. This could be why present-day Elliot is trying so hard to dissuade Kat and Alice from time-traveling any further.

