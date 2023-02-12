New Episode for Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’ Is Delayed

This week, Hallmark viewers won’t enjoy a new episode of “The Way Home.” The newest episode — episode 5 — is delayed. The good news is that they won’t have to wait long for the show to return.

Episode 5 Is Airing a Week Later Because of the Super Bowl

Episode 5 of “The Way Home” will be airing a week later than normal because of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12. Rather than competing with the national football event, Hallmark has chosen to delay the new episode for a week.

Instead, Hallmark is airing a marathon of “The Way Home” and re-airing last week’s episode during the show’s regular time slot.

The marathon begins at 6 p.m. Eastern with an encore of “Mothers and Daughters,” the pilot episode. Then at 7 p.m., fans can watch “Scar Tissue.” Following that episode, episode 3 (“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”) will air at 8 p.m. Eastern. Then “What’s My Age Again?” (episode 4) will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central, instead of a new episode in the series.

Episode 5 is going to air on Sunday, February 19, one week after the Super Bowl. Hidden Remote reported that the next episode’s title is: “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

If you haven’t watched our baby, #TheWayHome, please do 🥰 We welcome you into the Landry Family with open arms. 4 episode marathon tomorrow 😎 @hallmarkchannel @TheWayHomeHC https://t.co/lIoIaLwLCL — Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) February 12, 2023

On Twitter, Chyler Leigh said the marathon would be the perfect time to catch up on the show if you haven’t seen it yet.

In a different tweet, she said about the show: ” I love this show so very much. Proud of each of us who pour our hearts out every week with authenticity and passion 😌.”

But you are telling me we have to wait an extra week? 🤨 ok yes. Anything for Rihanna 🧎🏽‍♀️🧎🏽‍♀️🧎🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/QVqY7bY6jk — Sadie Laflamme-Snow (@sadielsnow) February 10, 2023

Sadie Laflamme-Snow tweeted about the delay: “Anything for Rihanna 🧎🏽‍♀️🧎🏽‍♀️🧎🏽‍♀️.” (Rihanna is leading the Super Bowl halftime performance.)

Some people want to watch the superbowl i guess 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — Sadie Laflamme-Snow (@sadielsnow) February 10, 2023

When a fan asked why it was delayed, she wrote: “Some people want to watch the superbowl i guess 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️.”

Evan Williams teased about the next episode: “Things only get twistier from here folks.”

The Finale Will Air on March 26

This means that the finale of “The Way Home” will air on Sunday, March 26. There will be 10 episodes in the series for the first season.

Hallmark confirmed this when announcing the debut of its second new series, “Ride.” The new show premieres on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central, TV Insider reported. It will air immediately after the finale of “The Way Home,” which will air an hour earlier than normal on March 26.

According to a press release shared with Heavy, “Ride” takes place in Colorado and follows the lives of three strong women in the Murray family, who are part of a rodeo dynasty. So fans will be able to enjoy a second series that focuses on a family of women who are dealing with overcoming tough situations.

Jefferson Brown, who plays Colton in “The Way Home,” revealed in an interview with Survived the Shows that the scenes where he played a musical instrument were the toughest for him to film because he’s not a musician in real life.

“The biggest challenge in playing Colton was his musicianship,” Brown said. “I’m not a musician so that element was very both exciting and sweat-inducing.”

He also teased that fans will be learning more and more about Colton as the season progresses.

“He experiences so many challenges, as we all do, but to see it on the page and have the chance to present his heart in all manners was a gift that kept on giving,” he shared.

