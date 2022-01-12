Hallmark’s Next Two ‘The Wedding Veil’ Movies: Premiere Dates & a Sneak Peek

Hallmark’s new movie, “The Wedding Veil,” has already broken big viewing records for the network. So of course, fans already want to know what’s next. Here’s a look at when the second and third movie in the trilogy will air, along with what to expect in the upcoming installments.

The Second & Third Movies Will Air in February

The second and third movies in “The Wedding Veil” series are going to air in February. So fans of the first movie are going to have to wait a while before they can see the sequels. “The Wedding Veil” premiered on January 8. It’s going to be a little more than a month after the movie’s premiere before fans can see what happens next.

“The Wedding Veil 2” (aka “The Wedding Veil Unveiled”) will air on Saturday, February 12, on the Hallmark Channel, ET Online reported.

“The Wedding Veil 3” (aka “The Wedding Veil Legacy” will then air on Saturday, February 19, on the Hallmark Channel.

You’ll also get a chance to watch “The Wedding Veil” again when the first movie airs an encore showing on The Hallmark Channel on February 5.

The Movies Will Follow the Other Friends’ Adventures with the Veil

The “Wedding Veil” trilogy of movies is about three best friends who find a wedding veil that is supposed to bring love to whoever possesses it. The first movie was about Avery’s story. The second will be about Emma (Autumn Reeser) and the third will be about Tracy (Alison Sweeney.)

The synopsis for the second “The Wedding Veil” movie reads, according to ET Online: “In the second installment of the trilogy, Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.”

Preview – The Wedding Veil Unveiled – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview of "The Wedding Veil Unveiled," starring Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney. Premieres Saturday, February 12 at 8/7c. 2022-01-11T11:50:12Z

This one appears was filmed on-location overseas, according to posts that were shared by Sweeney and Chabert.

Ali Sweeney and Lacey Chabert traveling together yesterday, and while I don't know it's Hallmark Christmas movie-related, kind of feel like it has to be Hallmark Christmas movie-related. 📸 https://t.co/d8bcRmGOz5 pic.twitter.com/rrcvCINNXH — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 19, 2021

In the second movie, Paolo Bernardini will star as Reeser’s love interest. According to IMDb, he’s an actor and producer known mostly for his movies that take place in Europe. His credits include “Il paradiso delle signore” (Vincent in six episodes), “La Via per Parigi” (post production), “Lost & Found in Rome,” “Luna Nera” (Marzio), “Very Valentine” (Gianluca), “All the Money in the World,” and more.

“Very Valentine” was a Lifetime rom-com movie, not to be confused with Hallmark’s “Very, Very Valentine.” The movie was filmed on location in Bulgaria, IBTimes reported.

The third and final movie in the trilogy, “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” has the following synopsis: “In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy meets Nick who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus and in return she agrees to help him with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet.”

Chabert told Good Housekeeping about the series: “This project is, quite literally, a dream come true for me and one that I have been deeply invested in. Both Allison and Autumn are incredibly talented, smart and wonderful women and actors. I’m thrilled to be able to finally get to work with them and tell this very special story!”

