Where Was ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The sequel to Hallmark’s “The Wedding Veil” — “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” — premieres on Saturday, February 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the month if you miss the premiere. Also known as “The Wedding Veil 2,” this movie stars Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, and Paolo Bernardini. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast and where it was filmed.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again February 19 at 6 p.m. Eastern, February 23 at 8 p.m., February 27 at 12 p.m., or March 19 at 8 p.m.

‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ Was Filmed in Venice, Burano, and Bulgaria

The sequel to “The Wedding Veil” was filmed in multiple regions, including some stunning overseas locations. According to an Instagram post with numerous photos shared by Reeser, they filmed in Venice, Burano, and Bulgaria.

She wrote, in part: “From driving to set in a water taxi, to drinking espresso in little porcelain cups on set, to bringing my son’s Flat Stanley on the adventure of a lifetime… I doubt anything will ever surpass this experience for me!! I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought to me, because this is my WHY for making these movies!”

Reeser shared in a post that she had the time of her life while filming.

All three “The Wedding Veil” installments were filmed over just 15 days each, People reported.

Chabert told People: “We filmed them all individually. But it’s been the most fun to spend time with each other. When Autumn was doing her movie, Ali and I were in Bulgaria together, and so we had a lot of time off. We were only there for a portion of it, but we were able to spend a lot of time together.”

Reeser revealed on Instagram that she signed on to do the trilogy just two days “before the world shut down” for the pandemic.

Sweeney joked to People that she might not have made it to their overseas filming locations with Chabert’s help.

Sweeney said, “Thank goodness Lacey was my traveling companion because honestly, I would probably still be in Munich right now, if not for Lacey Chabert.”

Reeser joked that her highlight in Bulgaria was “drinking wine in Lacey’s hotel room.”

All three women agreed that they really bonded while filming.

“And it was such a great female bonding time,” Sweeney told People. “You don’t realize until you’re away from all the normal comforts, you can really connect with each other, and we had so much fun.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads “Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.”

Autumn Reeser is Emma. Her many credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Christmas Under the Stars,” “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” “All Summer Long,” “Love on the Menu,” “America 2.0” (Olivia Huff), “Season for Love,” “The Arrangement” (Leslie Bellcamp), “911,” “A Bramble House Christmas,” “Salvation” (Tess), “Kill ‘Em All,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Necessary Roughness” (Abby), “Last Resort” (Kylie), “No Ordinary Family” (Katie for 20 episodes), “Entourage” (Lizzie), “Raising the Bar,” “Valentine” (Phoebe), “The O.C.” (Taylor Townsend for 31 episodes), “Complete Savages” (Angela), “Grounded for Life” (Alison), and more.

Paolo Bernardini is Paolo. His credits include numerous foreign-language productions (such as portraying Vincent in six episodes of “Il paradiso delle signore”), and “Lost & Found in Rome,” “Very Valentine,” “All the Money in the World,” “In Search of Fellini,” “E-bola,” “The Vatican,” “Francesco,” and more.

Alison Sweeney is Tracy. Her many credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Sami for more than 3,000 episodes), “Chronicle Mysteries” (Alex for five movies), “Good Morning Christmas!,” “Murder She Baked,” “Love on the Air,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” “Second Chances,” “American Dreams,” “Bay State,” “A Brand New Life” (Christy), “Family Man” (Rosie), and more. She just starred in “Open By Christmas” this holiday season.

Lacey Chabert is Avery. Her movies include “Sweet Carolina,” “Love Romance and Chocolate,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmas Waltz,” “Winter in Vail,” “Christmas in Rome,” “Love on Safari,” the “All of My Heart” series, “The Color of Rain,” and more. Her feature film debut was “Lost in Space” in 1998. Her resume also includes “Party of Five,” “All My Children,” and more. In 2021, she starred in “Christmas at Castle Hart” on Hallmark.

Also starring are:

Alessandra Carrillo (Francesca)

Wanja Sellers (Natalia)

Dora Romano (Maria)

Anna-Maria Everett (Elena)

Mily Cultrera Di Montesano (Sophia)

Camillo Pardi (Luca)

Saverio Buono (Vittorio)

Petar Antonov (Nico)

Velislav Pavlov (Curator)

Velizar Binev (Signor Diconcini)

Anastasiya Levordashka (Student #1)

Bruno Billota (Alberto)

Rada Latchezarova (Saleswoman)

Luis Soto (Armando)

Boryana Babanova (Lucia)

Vittoria Nikolova (Museum Attendant)

Juliana Saiska (Female Clerk)

